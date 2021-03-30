Road closure cost stymies Pātea Anzac Day parade

The Pātea cenotaph sits alongside SH3, beside the Aotea waka, leaving little room for the dawn parade on the footpath.

Covid-19 cancelled a small-town RSA’s centennial celebrations, and now bureaucracy has stymied its Anzac Day tribute.

Anzac Day marchers in Pātea will have stay on the footpath and change their route to avoid paying thousands of dollars to close the state highway for the annual dawn parade.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Pātea historian Jacq Dwyer, RSA president Tom Matiaha and secretary Joan MacBeth discovered they had not been following road closure rules while they were planning centennial celebrations (file photo).

Ever since anyone currently involved can remember, Pātea RSA has closed SH3 for under an hour each Anzac Day, with the assistance of the town’s volunteer fire brigade.

But this year, the committee discovered there is a costly procedure for closing the highway that they had been unaware of.

Closing the highway beside the Pātea cenotaph for half an hour or so for the 6.30am dawn parade on April 25 would have cost more than $3000, secretary treasurer Joan MacBeth said.

The costs to comply with Waka Kotahi NZTA rules included about $2500 to pay for a contractor to set up and staff the closure and file a traffic management plans, along with a $600 premium for public liability insurance, she said.

The tiny RSA branch has just a handful of members and no building.

Its committee discovered they had been breaching the rules while they were reorganising a day of centenary celebrations that were to have included mock battles and gunfire for March 6.

It was cancelled when Auckland went into alert level 3 and the rest of New Zealand into level 2. The original celebrations planned in 2020 were postponed by the Covid lockdown.

“When applying for the road closure for the centennial event we found out about the procedure we should have been doing for Anzac Day, but nothing had been passed on to us,” MacBeth, who has been secretary for 12 years, said.

Supplied The crowd at Pātea Anzac Day dawn parade in 2018 was able to spill on to SH3, but this year attendees and marchers will be confined to the footpath.

“Once we became aware of what the rules were, we had to work with them.”

She said the committee would trial holding the service on the footpath this year and perhaps approach the South Taranaki District Council for assistance with road closure costs in future if need be.

The parade route has been shortened and changed.

Marchers will form up in a side street, and walk the short distance around the corner to the cenotaph.

“We can still have the dawn parade, but it could be somewhat reduced,” president Tom Matiaha said.

“We will squash up. We’ll do what we can.”

He is philosophical about the change.

“The cost blew our minds a bit, but nothing is cheap these days.”

“We managed to get away with it for I don’t know how many years, for a long time, through our ignorance.”

Waka Kotahi media manager Megan Heffield said the cost was for the traffic management required to safely close a busy state highway.

“This is paid directly to the traffic management company. All events needing road closures are required to arrange traffic management. The cost of this depends on the extent of traffic management required for the specific event.

“All state highway closures require appropriate traffic management to ensure the safety of all road users, traffic management or road works staff and, where relevant, event staff and participants, and to ensure minimal disruption to the people using the transport network.”