Thousands without power after car crashes into pole in North Taranaki

A crash on State Highway 3, Bell Block, on Sunday caused power lines to dangle down.

One person was taken to hospital after a crash on State Highway north of New Plymouth left powerlines dangling and 3000 homes without electricity.

Residents living near the scene reported hearing a loud bang about 4.50pm.

The Powerco website reported 3020 homes losing power.

The site said the cause was a vehicle striking a pole and estimated restoration of supply by 9.50pm.

At 6.05pm, the site reported 321 homes remained without power. There were further outages in Bell Block after 6pm.

A police spokeswoman said they were called at 4.59pm to a crash on SH3 (Devon Rd), just south of the intersection with Corbett Rd, to reports of a car hitting a power pole “and a power line dangling down”.

One person was hospitalised after the crash.

Two ambulances were also on scene.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said they transported one patient in moderate condition to Taranaki Base Hospital.

Powerlines were also dangling on the road further up Corbett Rd. It is not known if the two incidents are related.

Northbound traffic was able to pass the accident scene, while southbound traffic was being diverted through Corbett and Connett roads.