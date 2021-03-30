Move to hydrogen will bring jobs to Taranaki, Firstgas says

First Gas held a BBQ lunch run on hydrogen on Monday to mark the change away from natural gas. From left: Jesse Shepherd (project engineer), Angela Ogier (Project Leader), Dave Innes (chief engineer), Ramesh Satrasala (project manager).

The company operating the country's biggest gas network says its move from natural gas to hydrogen is good news for Taranaki and will create jobs in the region.

On Monday, Firstgas set out plans to integrate green hydrogen into its North Island network as part of a drive to reduce greenhouse gases.

Hydrogen will be phased in from 2030, with complete conversion of the gas network to 100 per cent hydrogen from 2035 and beyond.

“This gas provides the same benefits as natural gas without any of the carbon emissions,” Firstgas hydrogen project leader Angela Ogier said.

Households and businesses will have twenty years or more to switch.

Ogier said the move would benefit Taranaki as the region's existing gas infrastructure can be repurposed.

“Taranaki has been identified as a viable location for the production of hydrogen, which will lead to the creation of roles to service and support a local hydrogen production via electrolyser to create hydrogen for the community.”

Electrolysers use electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen.

Firstgas forecasts that 15 hydrogen production sites will be needed across the North Island to meet demand by 2050.

Kapuni, in Taranaki, will have an electrolyser by 2035.

“The new hydrogen will be made locally by local workers, fuelling new uses in the region such as trains, buses and trucks, and space heating in buildings and materials heating in factories and large industry.

“We look forward to working with authorities in Taranaki to establish local hydrogen production and ensure a smooth transition."

The change was also backed by Venture Taranaki, the region's development agency.

Justine Gilliland, Venture Taranaki chief executive, said in a statement the region was already focused on hydrogen production as the country transitions from fossil fuels.

Two years ago the Venture Taranaki H2 Roadmap set out a plan for Taranaki to use existing skills and infrastructure to become a leader in hydrogen production.

Gilliland said Taranaki has existing hydrogen production, infrastructure and expertise.

"It is evident Taranaki will continue to play a leading role in New Zealand’s energy future and an even more critical role in a zero-carbon future for New Zealand.”

The Firstgas plan comes after the Climate Change Commission proposed sweeping changes to the government to help fight climate change, including an end to new residential gas connections by 2032.

Gilliand said this approach was “short-sighted and would lead New Zealand to throwing out solutions far too soon, rather than using all the tools at our disposal with an unrelenting focus on emissions reduction”.