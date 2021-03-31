Prosecutions under way over alleged dumping of materials from old New Plymouth Airport terminal

The old airport terminal in New Plymouth came down in 2019.

The company running New Plymouth Airport has been cleared of any involvement in a court case relating to demolition material from its old terminal allegedly being dumped in north Taranaki, a report to district councillors says.

However, other parties are being prosecuted and are before the courts.

In June 2020, Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) served notice on a sub-contractor for non-compliance with disposing of the demolition material from the 53-year-old terminal building, which was pulled down last year after its $28.7 million replacement opened.

The council had received complaints about night-time dumping and burning of waste at a farm site and launched an investigation.

Taranaki-Daily-News The demolition was part of a multi-million dollar redevelopment at the site.

A report being presented to a committee of New Plymouth District Council, airport company Papa Rereangi i Puketapu (PRIP)'s sole shareholder, on Wednesday said the investigation had been concluded.

"Alleged parties have been charged to appear in New Plymouth District Court in due course.

“Pleasingly, TRC confirmed through correspondence that PRIP and/or representatives of PRIP and the main contractor for the terminal redevelopment will not be charged," the report said.

“This now closes the matter for PRIP and the final cost for the work undertaken by PRIP’s insurer’s legal team has been settled directly by PRIP.”

Simon O'Connor/Stuff The old airport terminal had stood for more than 50 years.

On Tuesday, TRC resource management director Fred McLay said the matter was before the courts and legal processes are being worked through.

“The TRC will be in a position to comment at the conclusion of the case, but not while it is under way."