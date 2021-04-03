Farewell, Blu-rays, DVDs and CDs - it's been nice knowing you

OPINION: Sad news for Luddites all over New Zealand, and yet another blow to anyone who still watches films on DVD or Blu-ray and listens to music on CD. (i.e. me.)

The Warehouse, one of the few places where you can still buy these objects new, is moving away from having such old-fashioned, nay Stone Age, technology embarrassing its shop floors.

Warehouse branches in New Plymouth and Bell Block have been emptying their shelves and holding a clearance sale of stock, and an email to the firm’s HQ in Auckland confirmed my worst suspicions.

“Over time, we’ve noticed there’s been less demand for these products in our stores,” Warehouse chief product officer Tania Benyon said in a statement provided by the media team.

“We’ll continue offering a range of music and movies online (CDs, vinyl, DVDs and Blu-ray).

“From time to time, we’ll also have DVDs and Blu-ray available in stores, including selected new releases.”

So there you go, then. “From time to time.” You may as well take that top-of-the-range Blu-ray player you were so proud of just a few short years ago down to the beach, stick it on a raft lashed together out of DVD and CD boxes, and gently push it out on to the water for a Viking funeral ignited using your six-year-old’s toy bow and arrow.*

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff A CD player is about as much use these days as a wax cylinder recording device or a gramophone.

That player – the one you boasted about, the one Harvey Norman did you a special on – will soon be about as much use as an Edison wax cylinder phonograph recording device or a gramophone.

In the meantime, I imagine JB Hi-Fi are rubbing their hands with glee at having a bit less competition on the high street. Not that it’s much help to anyone in Taranaki, unless they happen to be heading for Palmerston North or Hamilton, where the nearest branches are. (K-Mart, too. They’ve both got K-Mart – a wonder Taranaki can only dream of.)

For other than The Warehouse, where else in this region can you actually walk in and buy physical media these days?

New Plymouth does still have one proper record shop, Vinyl Countdown, on Devon St West, which stocks new and second-hand CDs – everything from Kylie’s latest to XTC’s greatest – as well as DVDs, Blu-rays and vinyl. Long may it continue.

Robyn Edie/Stuff It’s the end of an era.

For, and I realise I sound like some misty-eyed old man remembering his far-off golden youth, there’s nothing quite like browsing through racks of films or music for something to catch your eye.

Ordering online takes out the fun, the ‘Blimey! Eight bucks for The Great Escape on Blu-ray!? Close Encounters of the Third Kind for a fiver!? Go on then’, element of chance that can strike when the shopping gods smile upon you.

Everybody’s into streaming now – yer Netflix, yer Apple TV and yer Spotify – and they’re all fine and dandy, but you’re ultimately paying without ever owning the product.

And film streaming services have limited content. Netflix’s current ‘classics’ selection is smaller than you would have found in the average Blockbuster, and I fear there's a danger of older movies being forgotten because people won’t have easy access to them. Imagine a future in which film is little more than wise-cracking super-powered people in spandex punching each other, or little wizards fighting bigger wizards.

You can always buy a film digitally, but unless you download it to your hard drive there is the possibility of it disappearing from your library. Companies such as Apple are only the middle men, so if the content owner decides to change the product or withdraw it, your purchase can disappear. That doesn’t happen with a disc.

And disc boxes also look nice on the book case or TV cabinet. “Look at my sophisticated tastes,” you’re saying to visitors with your box set of the Godfather, Antonioni's Blow-up, or Santa Claus – The Movie. “I’m a real cineast, me.”

Supplied CDs, DVDs and Blu-rays are becoming a niche product, much like vinyl records.

Mind you, there is one advantage to buying digital copies: you don’t half save space. When video was king, way back in home entertainment’s Dark Ages, TV shows would be released on video, two or three episodes per tape, and fans of Star Trek or The X-Files had to extend the house just to have somewhere to put them all.

But how many films do you buy and actually watch? Rare is the evening when I sit down to watch The Shawshank Redemption. (Yet if it's on the telly I’ll always stay to the end. It’s a funny old world.) How often do you listen to that David Cassidy CD?

Still, I’ll take physical copies over digital any day of the week. I’m a proud Luddite, and I’ll be making a diversion the very next time I’m near Palmy.

*Obviously, and before someone writes in, I’m not advocating anyone actually does this. Calm down.