Little meets large at the Taranaki Truck Show

Liam Bishop behind the wheel of Paul Farquhar’s Kenworth mini truck replica at the Taranaki Truck Show at Hickford Park in Bell Block.

It was a case of little and large at the Taranaki Truck Show.

Liam Bishop was driving this Kenworth mini truck replica and taking passengers around some of the 128 full-sized versions on display at Hickford Park, Bell Block, on Sunday.

Paul 'Ringo' Wilson, one of the organisers, estimated well over 5000 people visited the show, which was raising money for the Taranaki Community Rescue Helicopter.

The Taranaki Truckers Group stages the event, which began in 2011, every two years.

The 2021 event had been due to take place last month on Taranaki Anniversary Weekend, but had to be postponed because of Covid-19 restrictions.

“We were very impressed," Wilson said of the turnout. “It went awesome.”

The event, billed as a family day out with plenty of music and entertainment, began with a convoy of trucks from Paritutu to Hickford Park.

“We put it on for the truckers, to show off our trucks, for the community and our kids, and to raise money for the rescue helicopter,” Wilson said.

Organisers hope to find out next week how much the event has raised for the helicopter trust.