Wobbly start to season for Peggy Gordon’s New Plymouth Rangers

Football: Men’s Federation League

Central Federation defending champions Peggy Gordon’s New Plymouth Rangers began the

2021 season with a home match against Massey University at Merrilands Domain.

The squad has lost 12 players and was unable to bring an import from the UK as in previous years.

New coach Matt Hastings and assistants Andy Hamilton and James Malthus have garnered a squad averaging just 20 years of age, with only four regulars from 2020.

It was no surprise that Massey, despite having defender Rhys Galyer red-carded after three minutes, quickly took control.

From a corner on 12 minutes, Joseph Freeman rose highest to steer a header past 16-year-old goalkeeper Riley Peters to take an early lead.

Rangers failed to make that pay and on 27 minutes Dom Rankin increased Massey’s lead to 2-0.

The game became a bit niggly without getting out of control, and FIFA referee Campbell Waugh issued several yellow cards to both teams.

Niall Leggett had Rangers’ best chance in the first half with a 30-metre shot which Massey

goalkeeper Tom Johnston pushed away.

In the second half, Massey’s control became easier when Oisin Ammundsen was dismissed for a

second booking in the 64th minute.

Rangers' discipline worsened later when Reuben Warburton followed his team mate for an early shower after his second yellow card.

Massey wrapped up with a third goal 12 minutes from the end after substitute Zachary Farmer weaved past two defenders.

Oskar Wano worked hard on his debut at this level with the experienced duo Taku Warren and skipper Devan Leggett both played well.

Going forward the inexperienced NPR side will need to improve their discipline and find some goal power to get their season going.

The next test was a Federation Cup game on Easter Monday against Western Rangers from Hastings, before an away fixture against last season’s cellar dwellers, Levin, next Saturday.