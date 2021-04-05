Ponies pound the track as Taranaki Kids Kartz club hosts harness racing

Devon Towers and her pony Turbo finish second in the first Hāwera Cup race of the day during a Kids Kartz harness racing event at Egmont Racecourse.

Uncertainty about the future of harness racing in Taranaki did not stop the smaller version going ahead in Hāwera over Easter weekend.

The Taranaki Kids Kartz club has previously held its annual race meeting as part of a harness racing day at Egmont Racing Club.

But when no dates were allocated to Taranaki this year, they decided to go it alone, secretary Claire Prestidge said.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Ponies and their young drivers come down the home straight at Egmont Racing Club during Kids Kartz harness racing event during Easter, Taranaki's only harness racing event this year.

“We’re the only one this year. This is it. We usually have this every year with the big horses, but when the big horses were taken off us, we thought, right, we’ll run our own weekend.”

Although there were no harness racing days allocated to the Hāwera venue in the current calendar, they hoped a date would be allocated for the next year, Prestidge said.

About 30 ponies and their young drivers tore up and down the Egmont Racing Club track in Hāwera during the weekend event.

READ MORE:

* New draft calendar would see no harness racing between Cambridge and Wellington

* Baby bump and $60 race-day frock net Auckland designer $100,000 fashion award

* Messara Report a 'gun to the head' for racing clubs who own their land

* Jim Tucker: Racecourse grab a cynical move

* Size no issue for small horses at Hawera Kidz Kartz cup



Many of them had travelled from Auckland and the Waikato.

Racing was held on Saturday and Monday, with a games day on Sunday.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Austin Bates and his pony Wally win the first Rising Stars race of Monday in the Kids Kartz harness racing at Egmont Racing Club in Hāwera.

Kidz Karts is for children aged from 8-16.

Club nights are held on Mondays through the season and newcomers are always welcomed, she said.

They can begin racing at age 10, after completing a training course in techniques, horse care and driving.

However, this meant travelling with their sulkies and ponies to Cambridge or Palmerston North, or further afield.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Devon Towers with her pony Turbo ahead of racing in the Kids kartz event at Egmont Racecourse on Monday.

One particularly successful driver, Devon Towers, 17, of Hāwera, is in her last season with the club.

She won the Interdominion race in Auckland in 2019, competing against young riders from Australia and around New Zealand, and on New Year’s Eve 2020 won the Auckland Cup, another prestigious event.

However, she will likely return to competing in dressage when she stops competing with the Kidz Kartz, but her pony Turbo would move on to a new driver.

Other drivers got their start in harness racing thought the club, including Hāwera’s Brodie Ellis, 22, who is now the youngest harness horse trainer in the region.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Andre Bassant and his pony Harmony won the first championship race of the day on Monday.

He took up harness racing as a 15-year-old when the Hāwera club began eight years ago, and currently has four horses in work.

The thrill when one of his horses was placed, as Carseoferncully, managed a 4th at a $12,000 race at Palmerston North last weekend, makes the work he puts in worthwhile.

“It’s not an easy hobby, its is a costly hobby, but it is a good one,” he said.