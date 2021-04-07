Jacinda the wētā discovered living on Taranaki Maunga

This newly-discovered wÄtÄ, Hemiandrus jacinda, was photographed on Taranaki Maunga.

Jacinda has been found living on Taranaki Maunga – no, not the Prime Minister, but an extremely rare type of wētā which is named after her.

It is the furthest south that Hemiandrus jacinda has been spotted, and managers of the Te Papakura o Taranaki say it is proof efforts to trap predators within the national park are working.

The discovery was made by a scientist studying endangered toutouwai (NZ robin).

Dr Zoe Stone, from Auckland, spent the summer in the park tagging and tracking the birds for her post-doctoral research project with Massey University.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff A newly discovered wÄtÄ, named after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, has been found in Taranaki.

She had not expected to come across an even more endangered creature.

Hemiandrus jacinda is reddish coloured and has a body that is 5cm long, excluding the antennae.

READ MORE:

* Newly discovered wētā species named after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

* Wētā thrive on Taranaki Maunga when rats absent, study showed

* Watching wētā a winning pitch for Taranaki environmental entrepreneur



It was named after the Prime Minister by Massey University ecologist Steven Trewick, who published an official description of it in early March.

When Stone read about the discovery, she remembered spotting a large red wētā on the track early one December morning.

Zoe Stone/Stuff A newly discovered wētā, Hemiandrus jacinda, was found by chance on Taranaki Maunga.

“It was a cool big one, so I took a few photos then I heard a robin call out, and I got distracted,” she said.

“I didn't think anything of it until I saw Steve’s article come out, and it looked very similar,” she said.

She sent the photos to Trewick, Palmerston North, who confirmed the insect looked like a jacinda wētā, and travelled to Taranaki for a nighttime hunt for more of them.

‘We saw nine individuals, all males,” he said.

“We saw two little guys we’re pretty sure were juveniles, sitting up off the ground on an astelia plant.”

Hemiandrus jacinda had been thought scarce and restricted to a few remnant forest areas in the northern part of the North Island, he said.

“For a long time it was almost mythical, this large red wētā, so few people had seen it,” he said.

In the past couple of years, a handful of amateur ecologists had spotted wētā that looked similar, and posted them on the citizen science website iNaturalist.

The wētā were found in bush near the North Egmont visitors centre.

In a statement, Department of Conservation operations manager for New Plymouth Gareth Hopkins said the wētā were found within a 1000-hectare block that has been intensively trapped to protect newly translocated birds including the toutouwai, whio, rifleman and kiwi.

Steve Trewick Hemiandrus jacinda is named after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Recent research by another Massey University student showed wētā thrived when rats were removed.

In a statement, Taranaki Mounga co-project manager Sean Zieltjes said the discovery was a result of having more researchers studying invertebrates, birds and pests and predators on the mountain.

“This find shows how the maunga continues to surprise us with such special creatures. It’s fantastic to have Hemiandrus jacinda join our many other important species.”