New Plymouth's $150m new retirement village takes another step towards completion

Doreen and Vic Terrill are among the first residents to move into the new $150 million Summerset Pohutukawa Place retirement village at Bell Block.

“I miss my shed,” the 93-year-old said, saddened that he had no room to store the large collection of antique tools that had taken up a greater part of their old double garage in New Plymouth.

The garage at the couple’s two-bedroom unit within the Summerset Pohutukawa Place development in Bell Block was built for only one vehicle.

“I have stored the tools at my grandson’s [place] before we decide what to do with them.”

The Terrills recently moved from their Westown home of 11 years into the development, which will eventually accommodate up to 300 people.

“We love living here,” Doreen, 90, said.

“There is always something to do and see, and there are always people around to talk to.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Summerset Pohutukawa Place retirement village at Bell Block will have a capacity for about 500 residents when completed in 2023.

Currently there are 25 residents, all aged over 70, and on Wednesday the complex took another step towards completion when New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdomopened its new recreation centre.

The centre will provide space for communal activities, such as indoor bowling, table tennis, movies and musical events.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Summerset Pohutukawa Place Retirement Village manager Martin Hook said residents would be able to enjoy the activities at the new recreation centre.

The building was temporary until a permanent facility was finished in 2023, Summerset Pohutukawa Place manager Martin Hook said.

The village will eventually total 300 units, all with 24-hour care, ranging from two-bedroom cottages, 2-3 bedroom villas, and serviced apartments, priced from $610,000.

A hospital and a dementia unit will also be built.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Summerset Retirement Village Bell Block staff Andrea Connor, left, and Lynette Howe help officially open the new recreation centre with New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom.

Holdom said the development showed people wanted to invest in living in New Plymouth.

“It is exciting to see an amazing investment like this in New Plymouth supporting the community,” he told a large group of residents.

The development was part of the evolution of the New Plymouth district, which was transitioning from a big town to a small city, he said.

Each of the properties paid rates to the New Plymouth District Council, and large residential developments like this helped spread the burden for the cost of new infrastructure needed by the city across more households, he said.

The Summerset investment also showed central government that people wanted to invest in the local community, he said.