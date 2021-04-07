Work to replace old New Plymouth state homes set to begin in September

Houses on Wrantage Street were torn down in November 2019

Long-awaited work to replace six former state homes in a New Plymouth suburb is set to begin in September –nearly two years after the demolition teams left.

The houses, in Westown, were pulled down in November 2019 after standing vacant for some time.

Since then, the two sites on Wrantage St, where four of the homes had been, and a site in the neighbouring Holford St cul-de-sac have stood empty.

The properties come under Kāinga Ora–Homes and Communities, the Crown agency which acts as a public housing landlord and delivers homes and urban development projects.

READ MORE:

* Southern public housing stock to grow by 83 homes

* Hotel worried about year-round, seven-figure booking if social housing project goes ahead

* 360 new state homes for Christchurch through new Kāinga Ora contract



At the time of the demolition, the most recent figures from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, from March 2019, showed there were 129 people on the register for public housing in the New Plymouth District.

But the latest figures, from December last year, show that number has risen to 386.

Work to replace the homes was to have begun in the second half of last year, with completion expected later this year.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF/Stuff The sites have stood empty ever since the demolition work

In an emailed statement, Kāinga Ora spokesman Michael Baker said: “We have been making progress in this project, and construction work on this project is intended to begin around September 2021 with an expected completion date early 2022.

“These dates are indicative, and may change. However, we will be keeping the community and neighbours informed of the timelines as we progress with this project.

“In addition to this project, as part of the Public Housing Plan, we have a pipeline of up to 122 new homes in the New Plymouth region being built between 2021-2024.”