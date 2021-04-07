New Plymouth offender caused 'regrettable' position for her family

A woman who used her mother's cashflow card three times to steal $1800 from her account has caused "regrettable" consequences for her family, a judge said.

Breanna Rose Wilson was sentenced in New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday for using a document for pecuniary advantage.

The court heard that Wilson, who is 28 years old and about 29 weeks’ pregnant, had permission to use the card to buy grocery and household items on her mother's behalf, but not for personal gain.

At 11.55pm on July 1, 2020, Wilson withdrew $800 from a BNZ ATM on Devon St East.

At 6am the following day she withdrew $800 from an ATM on Eliot Street, and returned about an hour later to withdraw $200.

Judge Gregory Hikaka said Wilson had abused the trust of her mother, who has poor health and had in the past trusted people to do her shopping.

“The impact on your mother is such that she doesn't really want to have any contact with you again, and given you will be bearing another grandchild for her, that's really a regrettable position that you've put your family in, including your own children," Hikaka said.

Wilson had previously pleaded guilty to the charge, as well as a charge of theft for stealing $70 of petrol, and was sentenced to nine months of supervision and three months of community detention, and ordered to pay $1800 in reparation to her mother at $20 a week.

This was double the suggested amount Wilson's lawyer, Jo Woodcock, suggested she could pay per week.

Judge Hikaka said that sort of offending and the response needed to reflect that it was to be taken seriously.

“It's not supposed to be something you just take in your stride.”