Late March rain deluge boosted monthly rainfall total for Taranaki

Heavy rain in late March in Taranaki raised rainfall totals for the month

A deluge over four days in late March more than doubled the rainfall many areas in Taranaki saw earlier in the month.

The wet end saw five sites - Kāhui Hut, Hillsborough, Bell Block, Egmont Village and Okāto – recording maximum rainfall totals for the month, Taranaki Regional Council hydrology data analyst Fiona Jansma reported in the monthly weather summary.

The highest recorded rainfall was at Kāhui Hut on Te Pāpakura ō Taranaki/Egmont National Park, which received 457.5millimetres, while Egmont Village had 308mm.

Cape Egmont recorded 195.4mm, or 225 per cent of normal rainfall in March.

READ MORE:

* Plenty of April sun in Taranaki with very little rain recorded

* Taranaki climate in December was first wet, and then mild.

* Taranaki rivers run low in September after variable weather across region



Overall, rainfall in the region for the year to date has been on average 115 per cent of normal, with two sites in the Waitotarā Valley, Kāhui Hut, Inglewood, and Okōki all recording below normal rainfall.

The lower rainfall resulted in mixed river flow recordings, with Wāitara, Wāingongoro, Punehu and Whenuakura waterways all below normal for the month.

Conversely, Mānganui, Waiwhākaiho, Waionganā, Kāpoāiaia and Tāwhiti waterways all recorded above the monthly normal.

Taranaki was cooler than normal in March, with air temperatures averaging 16.27C across the region.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Toddler Lenny Sibbick, 1, takes a rest on the wet footpath during a heavy rain storm in late March.

Te Kīri and Waitotarā in the south recorded new March minimums with 5.72C and 5.11C respectively.

Waitotara recorded the hottest day with 27.3C, while Whāreroa had the coldest with a brisk 1.18C.

Mixed soil moisture saw four sites at Motunui, Te Kiri, Manāia and Waitotarā Valley recording between 2.03 per cent and 2.98 per cent below normal.

Seven sites, at Kotāre, Okōki, Hillsborough, Pohokurā Saddle, Cape Egmont, Okāto and Pātea, recorded between 0.56 per cent and 8.75 per cent above normal.

Soil temperatures were also mixed, with five sites – Motunui, Hillsborough, Okāto, Te Kiri and Waitotarā Valley – recording below normal by between 0.32C and 0.80C.

Six other sites, at Kotāre, Okoki, Pohokura Saddle, Cape Egmont, Manaia and Pātea, recorded above normal by between 0.17C and 0.82C.