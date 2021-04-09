New Plymouth's Yarrow Stadium set to host near capacity crowd at reopening in 2022

Seating has been removed in the West Stand while foundations are restrengthened.

Taranaki's premier rugby ground Yarrow Stadium will be at near full capacity when the stadium is partially re-opened for events from February 2022, authorities say.

The ground has been off limits to the public since December 2020 while construction crews replace foundations underneath the West Stand in the first stage of a $50 million project to earthquake strengthen the stadium.

Demolition of the East Stand will start mid-April. It is to be rebuilt with a new design and is due to be completed by late 2024.

Both of the stands were originally built by Fletcher Construction in 2002, at a cost of $17million. They were declared earthquake-prone in 2017 and 2018.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch firm wins contract to demolish Yarrow Stadium East Stand

* Rugby's return to Yarrow Stadium expected in 2022, West Stand repairs to be completed in November

* Earthquake stengthening work gets under way at Yarrow Stadium



It is expected once the West Stand is restrengthened, and terraced seating, LED lighting and turf is upgraded, the stadium will be ready to host up to 16,000 spectators for the first event.

That event could be a Super Rugby match, Taranaki Regional Council corporate services director Mike Nield​ said during a familiarisation tour of the construction site on Thursday.

Work on the West Stand started in late 2020 and progress after four months has seen all the concrete bleachers removed in order to replace and strengthen foundations and undertake repiling.

Ground anchors are to placed 13m into the bank to stabilise the seating platform as part of the strengthening phase.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Weeds grow through the seating stored on the turf of Yarrow Stadium while construction work is undertaken on the stands.

The $50m upgrade does not extend to replacing the seats. The approximately 4400 seats, and 351 concrete bleachers, each weighing 2.8 tonnes, will be returned to the original placements in the stand, Nield said.

The West Stand roof will also be restrengthened, he said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Taranaki Regional Council corporate services director Mike Nield beside concrete bleachers removed from the West Stand.

Christchurch demolition experts Ceres NZ will begin dismantling the East Stand in April, removing seating before using two cranes to remove the roof section by section.

Materials and items, such as seats, corporate kitchen units, steel and concrete will be reused, or removed from the site and recycled, he said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Demolition of the East Stand at Yarrow Stadium will begin in mid-April. A new replacement covered stand is to be completed by late 2024.

Seating will be returned to the new stand when construction is completed.

The demolition and clearing the site for rebuilding is expected to be completed in September.

Once the East Stand is rebuilt the ground will have a capacity of 22,000.

Tenders for the construction and design of the new East Stand have yet to be finalised, Nield said.

“We want to use as much of the original material as possible, especially the seating to keep within budget,”

The overall cost of the stadium project is $50 million, of which $20 million is coming from the Government in the form of a ‘shovel-ready’ Covid-19 recovery grant.