A car was pulled out of Lake Rotomanu in New Plymouth on Tuesday during pipe maintenance work.

It's known for Grass Carp and European Perch, but contractors working at Lake Rotomanu in New Plymouth landed something slightly bigger on Tuesday – a car.

New Plymouth District Council has lowered the lake for pipe maintenance and found the vehicle at the bottom.

“The details have been handed over to the police to look into," the council said on its Facebook page.