Aerial laser beam survey provides detailed information on Taranaki topography

An aerial laser beam survey will provide detailed data to study Taranaki Mounga volcanic cone.

A hi-tech aerial laser survey of Taranaki will provide accurate 3D maps to track changes in the region’s landforms, waterways and coastline.

Taranaki Regional Council operations director Dan Harrison said the two-month LiDAR (light detection and radar) survey will gather information on land surfaces and elevated areas.

Detailed mapping data would benefit areas such as environmental management and planning, and natural hazard management, by tracking river courses and coastline changes, Harrison said.

The LiDAR data can be used to assess vegetation cover and habitat quality, study erosion, improve flood and drought modelling, and give better definition of coastal dune changes, steep hill country, and cultural sites.

It would serve as valuable tool for councils with land-use planning and infrastructure, such as pipelines and roads, and studying the volcanic cone on Taranaki Maunga.

Harrison said the surveying, engineering, construction and farming sectors would also benefit from the more accurate data.

“It’s very exciting – it takes Taranaki to the next level of mapping,” he said.

Funding for the $750,000 survey came from the Provincial Growth Fund, through Land Information New Zealand/Toitū te Whenua (LINZ), with contributions from New Plymouth, Stratford and South Taranaki District Councils, and Auckland University.

Data was collected by flying overhead at high altitude so as not to disturb people or stock.

The invisible laser beams do not interfere with telecommunications.

Once completed the information from the survey will be publicly available through the Taranaki Regional Council or LINZ.