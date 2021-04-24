A full list of Taranaki Anzac Day services

People wanting to commemorate Anzac Day in Stratford will need to get up earlier than in the past.

Traditionally, the district’s dawn service was followed by a civic ceremony at 10am, but this year, the Stratford District Council is only holding one service, which begins at 6am.

To assist in the service starting on time participants are encouraged to gather from 5:45am.

In 2020, no service was held due to Covid-19.

The dawn service will be held at the Cross of Sacrifice outside the War Memorial Centre, Miranda St, SDC communications manager Gemma Gibson said in an emailed statement.

A full list of Anzac Day services around Taranaki:

North Taranaki

New Plymouth and Districts RSA holds a 6am dawn service, followed by a commemorative service at 10am, both at the cenotaph in Queen St, New Plymouth.

Inglewood RSA holds its dawn service from 5.45am at the cenotaph on Matai St.

Waitara RSA holds a dawn parade assembling at the RSA at 5.30am to march to the Cenotaph for the service. A civic parade assembles at 9.30 for a march to the cenotaph.

South Taranaki

Ararata 9.30am at Ararata War Memorial, opposite Ararata Hall.

Alton 11am at the Alton Memorial.

Eltham’s service assembles at the Eltham Fire Station at 8.45 am to march to the War Memorial gates on Conway Rd, followed immediately by the RSA commemorative service at the services' cemetery, Anderson Road.

Hāwera’s dawn parade begins at 6.15am as marchers assemble at front of the Ngāti Ruanui Office, Princes Street, and a service begins at 6.30am at the Memorial Arch, Princes St.

Kaponga marchers will assemble at 10.30am at the former medical centre and march to a 14.45 service at the Kaponga Memorial Hall, followed by the benediction at the Memorial Plot.

Manaia marchers assemble at 6.15am at the Manaia Bowling Club in Riemenschneider St and march to a 6.30am service at the band rotunda.

Otakeho holds its Anzac remembrance early, with a 6pm service at the Otakeho Hall.

Opunake’s day begins with marchers assembling at 6am at the Opunake Town Hall for a 6.15am service at the cenotaph, followed by a 8am prayer service at the services’ cemetery.

Te Kiri has a 11am service at the cenotaph.

Pihama has a service at 5.30pm at the Pihama cenotaph.

Pātea’s service starts with marchers assembling at the Old Folks Hall at 6.20am, then the parade marches to the cenotaph at 6.30am.

Waverley’s service is at 9.30am at the Baptist church, Whareroa Rd.

Waitōtara has a wreath laying ceremony at 11am at the Waitōtara Domain.