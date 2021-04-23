Fires at Stratford High School deemed suspicious

Members of the Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade work to put out a large bonfire at Stratford High School on Thursday night.

Police are investigating a suspicious fire at Stratford High School late on Thursday, the second blaze at the school in a month.

Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade members were called to a huge bonfire burning in the school grounds about 9.30pm.

The blaze could be seen from across town.

“It was a big cut pile of trees that someone had set fire to and the second one we have been called to, so we are treating it as suspicious,” chief fire officer Dion Howells said.

The first fire at the school was on March 20, also in a pile of the rubbish left when a row of trees was cut down along the school field boundary several months prior.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff The flames could be seen from across town.

A third fire was lit on April 1 in a pile of tyres on a walkway near the school, Howells said.

“Something’s not adding up. We’ve deemed it suspicious, and we are liaising with the police.”

The police could not be reached for comment.