Taranaki turns out to remember Anzac Day

An old Catalina plane performed a fly by, along with two Yaks.

The last post rang out around the maunga at first light, and through the day, as thousands turned out for Anzac Day services in Taranaki.

In New Plymouth, dark streets bustled with hundreds people heading for the dawn parade, with the area around the cenotaph crowded with onlookers.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Reverend Albie Martin led the dawn service at the New Plymouth cenotaph.

The Rev Albie Martin led the first of the city’s two services on the 106th anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign.

He remembered those who never came home, as well as those who returned forever changed by their experiences, and the families who “lived in endless dread, hoping not to receive that dreaded telegram”.

“If you want to see the impact of the wars on heartland New Zealand, look to all the memorials established in towns and cities in the aftermath,” he said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Hundreds of people attended the dawn parade in New Plymouth.

Army and Air Force staff were joined at the service by the crew of HMNZS Aotearoa, representatives from the Australian High Commission and British High Commission, Labour MP Glen Bennett, Commodore Andrew Brown from the NZ Navy, New Plymouth district Mayor Neil Holdom, and others.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Captain Simon Rooke of the HMNZS Aotearoa lays a wreath during the dawn service.

One family placed a wreath in memory of their husband, father and grandfather, Bruce Rosser.

“Dad was infantry. He passed away nine years ago. We used to come here with him every year,” his daughter Kasey Rosser said.

She had brought her children, Jacob, 5, Anneliese, 4, and Cooper, 2, to the dawn service.

“He never met his grandkids, but for them to be here today was really cool,” his widow, Susie Rosser, said.

“And my youngest daughter marched in the parade for the first time today wearing his medals.”

Auckland family Sarah Ogilvie​​, Adrian Watson, who served in the New Zealand Navy, and children Shayne​​ Watson and Lucient​ Watson, attended the service with Adrian’s father, Kelvin Watson.

The family were visiting the city to attend a wedding on Sunday afternoon.

“We go every year in Auckland, this year we are seeing how New Plymouth does it,” Ogilvy said.

Lucien said they had been learning about Anzac Day at school leading up to the commemoration.

“It’s brilliant that the memories are carrying on, people are not forgetting,” Kelvin said.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Bob Ackroyd, 88, with his daughter Jo Fuller, was one of the older veterans who marched in New Plymouth's Dawn Parade.

Veteran Bob Ackroyd, 88, marched in New Plymouth’s Dawn Parade without his friend Maurice Williams for the first time in 40 years.

Ackroyd served in Korea and Germany with the British Army and his friend had served with the New Zealand Army.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Marchers make their way to the cenotaph in New Plymouth during the Dawn Service for Anzac Day.

They met at the first dawn parade Ackroyd marched in, after arriving in New Plymouth in the 1970s, and always looked for one another when they arrived to march each Anzac Day.

“I missed him today,” he said.

He was ‘blown away” by the number of people who attended the service.

“It’s marvellous, the longer it goes, the more of them turn out,” he said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Graham Chard, President of the NP and Districts RSA said seeing the huge crowd who attended the dawn service touches the hearts of those who served.

New Plymouth and District RSA president Graham Chard, who said he had been concerned people might opt to stand at dawn at their gates as they did in 2020, rather than attend a service, was buoyed by the huge crowd.

“The turnout was amazing. For those who served like us, it warms our hearts.”

Hundreds of people also attended the 10am service, when there was a flyover by an Orion, followed by a Catalina and two Yaks, all military aircraft.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff HMNZS Aotearoa Chief Petty Officer Andrew Morris watches a fly-by during the civic service in New Plymouth.

At the RSA clubrooms in between the two commemorations, there was a convivial gathering, with tots of rum, or a cuppa being served from large copper urns.

Cheryl Wylde, secretary of the branch’s women’s section, was busy pouring cups of coffee laced with rum, a tradition of many years, she said.

“People will have a rum coffee and have breakfast, then some wait here until the 10 o’clock service.”

Around the region, Anzac services were well attended.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Trevor Bremner performs the last post during the dawn service in New Plymouth.

Eltham’s services at the memorial gates then the cemetery were both very well attended, Eltham RSA president Llew​ Eynon​ said.

The services included readings of stories researched by the Eltham Historical Society and laying of wreaths.

An Orion flew over the cemetery during the service.

“It was just a fantastic day,” he said.

In Pātea, RSA president Tom Matiaha estimated nearly 300 people attended the dawn service, which went very well.

“It was a good turnout for us.”

After the service, life membership was presented to James Clarke, a stalwart of the Pātea RSA for many years, Matiaha said.

A cake intended for the RSA centennial celebrations, which were cancelled after Covid restrictions in March, was cut and shared.