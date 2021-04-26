Departing priest celebrates 30-year tenure as a man of the cloth

A taonga on loan from the Philippines is set to return home after marking a major milestone as a man of the cloth.

Father Freddie Barte’s farewell from Taranaki has coincided with him reaching his 30-year anniversary serving communities and sharing his Catholic faith.

His decision to join the priesthood was made at the age of 12, and after ten years of study he was ordained as a priest in 1991.

From the Tagum diocese in the Philippines, Barte has spent the past seven years as the parish priest based in Waitara, overseeing church services there, as well as in Inglewood.

A special celebration to mark Barte’s three decades in the vocation, along with acknowledging his departure, was held at Inglewood’s Sacred Heart Parish on Saturday.

More than 200 parishioners, including a large contingent from the Taranaki-based Filipino community, packed the church for the occasion.

During the service, Father Craig Butler, who is based in Hāwera, thanked Barte for his contribution to the community and for the support he gave to other serving priests.

Barte said he was “excited, but a little sad” about leaving Taranaki to return home.

He considered his priesthood “a gift” and thanked his fellow priests, the parishioners and the wider community for accepting him with open arms.

Barte’s time in Taranaki had been his seventh posting as a priest, but his first international role.

Deena Coster/Stuff The Sacred Heart Parish in Inglewood was packed for the special ceremony to celebrate Father Freddie Barte's 30-year anniversary and his farewell from Taranaki.

He said the biggest lesson he had learnt during his stay in the province was to always take the time to listen and to be friendly to everyone.

Barte said he especially found the Māori culture familiar, as it was similar to how Filipino people lived, with the family at the centre of everything.

The 58-year-old is one of about 30 serving priests who work across the Catholic Diocese of Palmerston North, which covers the Taranaki area.

Following Saturday’s church service, a shared lunch and entertainment was offered for the congregation at the Inglewood Town Hall.

Father Brian Carmine will replace Barte as the Waitara-based parish priest.