Taranaki Rugby prepares to dip toes into shimmering Silver Lake investment

Taranaki Rugby Union chief executive Laurence Corlett said the Silver Lake investment would be reinvested in community rugby to grow the game in Taranaki.

Taranaki Rugby Union says an American private equity group’s $387.5m investment in New Zealand Rugby will help the game to grow locally.

On Thursday, the TRFU joined the 25 other provincial rugby unions in agreeing to technology investment company Silver Lake acquiring 12.5 per cent share of New Zealand Rugby (NZR).

The deal, worth $387.5m, will see a newly created entity called Commercial LP controlling NZR’s commercial interests.

The agreement was made at the NZR annual general meeting in Wellington but needs the signature of the New Zealand Rugby Players’ Association to be completed.

READ MORE:

* South Canterbury rugby supports huge Silver Lake deal

* The ins and outs of New Zealand Rugby's Silver Lake deal

* Heartland unions issue plea for NZ Rugby's Silver Lake deal to be approved

* NZ Rugby could be big winner from Silver Lake investment, says Crusaders boss

* Job losses and 20 per cent pay cuts at Taranaki Rugby Football Union



The announcement came after the TRFU posted a $576,981 profit for the 2020 season – mainly due to a Ministry of Social Welfare wage subsidy and a pay cut to staff and players.

It is the first time in two years that the TRFU has been in the black, its 135th annual general meeting was told on Wednesday at Kaponga.

TRFU chief executive officer Laurence Corlett​ said without the subsidy the union would have incurred a $134,599 loss, mainly due to the impact of Covid 19.

“Without the funding from the government and the support of our commercial partners and our community funding partners, we would have had a significant loss which would have had the union close to being insolvent,” he said.

Corlett​ said Silver Lake's investment will provide the ability to reinvest in community rugby and grow the game locally.

It is understood up to $39m of the sale price will be reinvested back into the provinces, and a legacy fund established to help the game endure long term.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Silver Lake’s investment into community rugby may not guarantee future All Black tests at Yarrow Stadium.

“The capital injection would increase the financial stability and resiliency of rugby in our community game,” Corlett said in an emailed statement.

However, Corlett could not guarantee the multi-million dollar investment would ensure New Plymouth hosting future All Black test matches at a revamped Yarrow Stadium when the ground fully reopens in 2023.

NZ Rugby had been “very transparent” throughout the process and the Silver Lake deal is designed to accelerate revenue growth, resulting in more significant funding for rugby stakeholders, he said.

Corlett said Taranaki rugby clubs and supporters were briefed by NZR chief operating officer Nicki Nicol, with chief commercial officer Richard Thomas attending via Zoom, at a meeting in New Plymouth on March 3.

The TRFU would endeavour to keep stakeholders abreast of the current situation as more information flows through, Corlett said.

Tukapa Rugby and Sports Club chairman Scott Siffleet​ said Silver Lakes investment would be positive for “grass roots clubs like Tukapa”.

“We have been told if the deal goes through it would allow us to apply to the Taranaki union for a grant between $10,000 to $20,000 to help with a lighting project we have planned,” he said.

“That’s great for hard-up clubs like ourselves.”

The deal is supported by Taranaki rugby clubs, he said.

Former TRFU CEO, and current NZR CEO Mark Robinson said the investment would help women’s rugby continue to grow.