Five highlights of New Plymouth District Council's four-day meeting

It’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but long term plan hearings are not without their high points.

OPINION: While for many of us attending a council’s long-term plan hearings may be of little interest for anything than curing our insomnia, for others it is a chance to be heard on their ideas for their community.

And what ideas there sometimes are. For three and a half days last week New Plymouth District councillors were tasked with listening to those ideas so that their 10-year spending plan can more accurately reflect the community’s wishes.

By and large it was a staid and sensible affair. But there were a handful of moments that stood out among the rest.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Submitter Geoff Leadley takes the prize for best-dressed.

The world’s loudest shirt

Geoff Leadley removed his jacket with dramatic flair on the final morning of hearings and revealed a shirt the likes of which few have ever seen before, and arguably may never want to see again.

There was a murmur of chuckles that went around the room and Leadley told councillors he hoped his submission was as colourful as his shirt, which may or may not have had hypnotic qualities.

While he had them entranced, he asked councillors to reject the entire 10-year plan and then gave them several other things to tackle instead.

These included owning the “seaport” as well as the airport, and to consider driverless and even flying cars when thinking about roading design.

Leadley implored councillors to be “aspirational” and make New Plymouth an innovative and resilient district. Whether the shirt helped or hindered his case may never be known.

The real thinkers

Some people just ticked the boxes in the online survey that passed as a submission for. And good on them.

But then there were those who had taken the time to undertake research and present their ideas for the council to consider.

Whether it was climate change, water use, or how much congestion there was on New Plymouth's arterial roads, those who went the extra mile to offer a thoughtful submission deserve acknowledgement.

Maureen Hannam gets a special shout out. Her arguments against council money being spent on a new sports hub was “well-researched and well-presented”, the mayor Neil Holdom said.

“Across the district there are already enough under-utilised halls and playing fields that can be brought on board,” she told councillors.

Quite right too. It’s about time we found another use for community halls outside of venues for high school after ball parties.

Matt from the Green Party

He had the mayor sold with one of his opening lines: “I can’t find any flaws in this.”

“You can stay,” Holdom said.

Matt, whose last name was not given, then went on to raise several social issues. His presentation took a slight tangent or two which left more than a few wondering just what it was he was submitting about.

For those following his written submission, to which he was nominally speaking to, Matt supported Taranaki’s transition to hydrogen and pointed out the region had the infrastructure to support the transition to nuclear power “if it really wanted to”.

“Nuclear power is safe to work with as long as the nuclear reactor is made out of concrete or hempcrete,” he submitted.

So, there you go.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Scarlett Marshall, 10, Isabel Shinoj, 10, Alexis Walker, 10, from Central School, took turns speaking to councillors about how much they wanted a multi-sport hub up the road from their school.

Central School's Room 12

Sport Taranaki was criticised by some for involving schoolchildren in their campaign to generate support for a multi-sports hub, but the Central School kids and their teachers who submitted to the councillors were great.

As well as three students speaking directly to councillors, the class stood up and performed a waiata. It was an emotional experience and councillor Richard Handley told them he was quite moved by the presentation.

And, let’s face it, teaching tamariki about the process of local government can only be a good thing for the future of local government.

Getting home early

A highlight for those who have had a long day, but a low point for democracy.

On Tuesday, none of the submitters scheduled to present their case in the evening session – 4.30pm to 6pm – bothered to turn up.

There were more no-shows on other days, even though council officers confirmed they had all been individually contacted and had reiterated their wish to speak.

We’re going to be charitable here and say life must have got in the way of honouring their commitment. So thumbs up for the intention. Thumbs down for the execution.