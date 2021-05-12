Man tells partner she's lucky he doesn't kill her, New Plymouth court hears

William Teanini was jailed for family violence in the New Plymouth District Court. (file photo)

A man who strangled his partner several times, and told her she was lucky he didn’t kill her since she made him so angry, has been jailed for nearly four years.

William Laurence Teanini, who turns 36 next week, was sentenced in the New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday having admitted four family violence charges, including two of impeding breathing, and one of escaping police.

According to a Crown summary of facts, Teanini, who has 48 previous convictions, including nine for family violence, and the victim had been at a birthday party in Opunake in 2018.

When he drove her home, an argument started and Teanini struck her in the jaw.

The victim yelled for him to stop the vehicle, but he followed her, grabbing her by the throat.

The victim lost consciousness and fell backwards into a bush.

About two months later, Tuanini became paranoid that she was cheating on him.

He picked up a pillow and held it over her face, applying so much pressure she could not breathe, and told her: “You're lucky I don’t kill you; you make me that angry.”

On another occasion he accused her of being unfaithful, lifted her by her throat against the wall and said: “Why do you always make me so jealous?”

Her feet were not touching the ground, she could not breathe and became light-headed.

After releasing her, he asked: “Why do you make me do this?"

He took exception to her answer, grabbed her by the throat again, and afterwards in their room put her in a choker hold.

The victim struggled to get her breathing back into rhythm for the next hour and found it hard to swallow or cough for three weeks.

On another occasion, the defendant received Facebook messages alleging the victim had been messaging another male.

He tried to head-butt her, and then punched her jaw.

Tuanini told her: “You are going to make me hurt you”, adding: “I might just kill you one day, you never know.”

She later went to police, and when officers tried to arrest him, he ran off and tried to climb a fence into Yarrow Stadium but was apprehended.

Judge Gregory Hikaka noted Tuanini's childhood included violence and alcohol, but also considered his lack of remorse.

He sentenced him to jail for three years and nine months.

Hikaka told Tuanini he could not go on as an adult with the thought he had “an excuse for bad behaviour”.