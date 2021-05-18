Taranaki Regional Council rates rise as councillors focus on the future

Taranaki Regional Council chairman David Macleod said the 2021-2031 Long Term Plan was focused on implementing "far-reaching changes".

Taranaki Regional Council is to spend $100,000 towards a Covid 19 recovery plan, and restore $235,000 funding to a group helping Taranaki become predator-free.

The money was announced with the signing off of the council’s 2021-2031 long-term plan on Tuesday, making the TRC the first council to adopt an audited long-term plan in the country.

TRC chairman David MacLeod said council had “both eyes firmly on a future of far-reaching changes”.

A priority was preparing to implement the Government’s Essential Freshwater package, he said in a statement.

The package, announced in September 2019, aims to improve freshwater quality in a generation, with regional councils enforcing new rules around land use, urban discharges, winter grazing and stock access to waterways.

“Implementing the Essential Freshwater package’s new standards, requirements and regulations will be one of the largest projects the council has ever undertaken.

“All councils will face multiple changes as the Resource Management Act is replaced, as the ‘3 Waters’ reforms roll out and as decisions are made on New Zealand’s pathway to zero emissions.”

Extra environmental spending will amount to just under $3 million over three years from 2021/2022.

The regional biodiversity umbrella group Wild for Taranaki will receive annual funding of $235,000, money it had received before the Covid 19 pandemic.

TRC will also investigate alternative fuel options for the New Plymouth Citylink bus fleet, and trial extra services.

The regional council will also begin a $6m refurbishment of the council offices in Stratford over the next two years, funded from a loan repaid from rates.

Annual regional rates will increase in 2021/2022 by less than $30 for the average householder, and by around $60 for a farm worth $2 million, with smaller increases budgeted in subsequent years.

Rates for many commercial and industrial ratepayers will reduce slightly in 2021/2022.

Targeted rates to pay for the $50m cost of rebuilding the earthquake-prone Yarrow Stadium have been reduced by 45 per cent, or $1.76m, as a result of lower interest rates and government funding of $20m.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Taranaki Regional Council says the Long Term Plan 2021-2031 would give the region the best possible start to sweeping changes set to reshape local government.

The total rate take, both general and targeted, will increase 9.9 per cent, $1.38m, the council said.

Residential ratepayers owning property worth $500,000 will pay approximately $25 to $29 more in total rates.

The general rate for 2021/2022 will increase by $2.98m, and the uniform annual general charge will be $44.50.

General rates will increase 5.5 per cent in Year 2 of the plan, five per cent in Year 3-7, and 3 per cent in Years 8-10.

River control and flood protection targeted rates will increase by $1200, and targeted rates for passenger transport services will increase by $158,319.