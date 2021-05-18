NPBHS 1st XV break 13 year drought against traditional rivals Auckland Grammar

NPBHS 1st XI hockey player Jordan Whittleson in action against Auckland Grammar School 1st XI at New Plymouth. AGS won 4-1

New Plymouth Boys’ High School 1st XV broke a 13-year drought with a 29-24 win against their Auckland Grammar School counterparts in the annual inter-school sports day on Tuesday.

Boys’ High hosted a range of sports with Auckland at New Plymouth, with the home team narrowly ahead in the overall results.

It is the first time since 2007 that Boys’ High have beaten traditional rivals. The previous closest result was a draw in 2018.

It was the 97th game between the two 1st XVs with Boys’ High winning 33 games, Auckland 57, with seven draws.

In other results, Boys’ High won the cross-country, senior basketball 70-68, and golf, played at the Ngamotu Golf Course, 6.5 to 1.5.

The visitors won the 1st XI football 7-4, and 1st XI hockey 4-1, and Under-15A rugby 27-4.