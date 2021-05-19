Kaponga Pool is too cold for kids, South Taranaki District Council hears

Water at Kaponga pool was too cold for comfortable swimming, a submission from Kaponga School to South Taranaki District Council's long term plan said. (file photo).

Chilly school swimming lessons at Kaponga and a new bush-clad walkway that could become Waverley’s version of New Plymouth's Pukekura Park were among the topics aired at South Taranaki District Council’s long-term plan hearing.

Councillors heard speakers on some of the 221 submissions received for the 2021-2031 plan.

Leaks in the main swimming pool at Kaponga are making it too cold for children to enjoy, Sonya Douds of Kaponga Progressive Group and community, told councillors on Tuesday.

The pool water over summer was often just 15 degrees, said Douds, who was speaking on behalf of Kaponga Primary School.

READ MORE:

* New era for 102-year-old South Taranaki haberdashery shop

* Couple build pā to shelter native tree nursery

* Planning underway to celebrate Waverley's 100th A&P show



“It is estimated that it loses approximately 30 centimetres in depth each day. That equates to 120 cubic metres of water being added. This gives no chance for the water to heat up and retain heat. Can we please investigate and fix the cause?”

She said her own children only swam for 20 minutes at Kaponga, whereas they would spend hours in Hāwera’s pools.

The school spends $750 each summer on swimming lessons.

“If the pool is warmer or heated, this would enable children to stay in the water for longer, thus getting more out of swimming tuition.”

Douds asked the council to consider replacing pool covers.

“A solar blanket helps to both heat the water and retain the heat at night.”

Community and infrastructure services group manager Fiona Aitken said the leak was being investigated.

In his presentation, Waverley resident Bob Hayes urged councillors to bring forward a project to develop grazing land around the town into an area of native bush, walkways, cycleways, bridle paths, and a location for young people's activities.

It could become a “stunning asset”, he said.

The area known as the town belt has been leased out by the council for grazing for 150 years, but with leases due to end in 2023, now was the time to “have this conversation”, Hayes said.

“Nga Rauru are keen to see the town belt returned to nature.”

Although the area is part of the council’s town centre project, plans are still only concepts.

Hayes suggested the council prioritise the project over another possible walkway between the town and the beach.

“We talk about rebuilding our links to Nga Rauru, and this is a wonderful opportunity to do that,” he said.

Deputy mayor Rob Northcott asked: “How do you envisage facilitating the transformation of the town belt into becoming what you imagine it would be?”

“Look at Pukekura Park. Someone in the 1850s had a vision,” replied Hayes.

“If you want to arrest the decline of small towns especially Waverley, look to Pukekura Park.”

Councillors will meet again on May 26 to deliberate on the submissions.