80 years on, Battle of Crete remembered in New Plymouth

The 80th anniversary of the start of the Battle of Crete has been marked in New Plymouth.

On Thursday, about 25 representatives of the city’s Returned Services Association (RSA), Merchant Navy Association and other groups were joined by Father Joachim, of the Greek Orthodox Church in Napier, for an 11am service in Robe St Park.

They gathered under an olive tree planted in 1971 on the 30th anniversary of the 12-day battle for the Greek island, in which 671 New Zealanders lost their lives and 2180 were taken prisoner.

Graham Chard, president of the New Plymouth RSA, said the last two New Plymouth veterans of Crete, Mel Askew and Ralph Ward, died in 2019.

Both men served in the 19th Battalion of the Taranaki company.

Chard said it was important that those who served were remembered.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The ceremony took place nder an olive tree planted in 1971, on the 30th anniversary of the battle.

“New Zealand as a nation is held in really high regard on the island of Crete because of the contribution they made,” he said.

As well as the sacrifice of Kiwi servicemen, those who stayed behind after the battle had helped the resistance effort.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff RSA president Graham Chard opened the service, which was led by the Rev Albie Martin QSM

The Rev Albie Martin led the service, with Father Joachim blessing wreaths that were placed on the memorial under the tree.

Last year, covid restrictions meant only 10 people could gather.

The battle of Crete began on the morning of Tuesday, May 20, 1941, when the German army launched a huge airborne invasion.

Despite heavy casualties, they were eventually able to secure the north of the island and overcome the defending force of New Zealanders, British, Australian and Greek troops.

The battle lasted 12 days and ended in a German victory on June 1.

More than 1700 Allied soldiers were killed and 15,000 were captured.

The German army suffered 6,698 losses.