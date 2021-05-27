Man caught with too many pāua answered door in disguise, court told

A man who was caught with too many pāua gave a false address, New Plymouth District Court was told.

Jesse Hona opened his door to fisheries officers and police while wearing a beanie and dreadlocks and pretended he was someone else, the New Plymouth District Court was told.

However, unfortunately for Hona, one of the fishery officers saw right through his ruse, having earlier placed him under arrest at the city's Coastal Walkway.

That time, Hona had run off. This time, he refused to come out and was arrested by police.

In New Plymouth District Court, Hona's defence lawyer said he was “deeply, deeply embarrassed and remorseful”.

According to a Crown summary of facts, at about 7.30pm on February 13, 2020, Hona was found with 26 pāua on the New Plymouth Coastal Walkway behind Bunnings.

A fishery officer advised him of the penalty for exceeding the Taranaki daily legal limit of 10 pāua per person, with a minimum size of 85mm.

Hona said he would “koha” (gift) the pāua to his friends who were in the water, despite being told the shellfish would be seized and returned to the sea.

While being read his rights under the Fisheries Act, Hona said he would throw the pāua back into the ocean and proceeded to do so, despite being told to stop or be arrested.

The fishery officer placed Hona under arrest for obstruction, but he said “nah” and ran away.

About an hour later, the fishery officer went to the address Hona had given him, accompanied by other fishery officers and police.

The fishery officer found the address was wrong, and Hona actually lived across the street.

The officers and police thenwent to that address, and after numerous attempts by the officer and police, “the defendant announced himself, wearing a beanie hat with long dreadlocks, claiming not to be the defendant”, the summary said.

During an interview, Hona denied taking the pāua.

He later admitted failing to comply with a lawful requirement of a fishery officer and providing false or misleading information to a fishery officer.

In New Plymouth District Court on Tuesday, defence lawyer Jo Woodcock applied for a discharge without conviction.

He would normally collect kaimoana with his partner and daughter, and in that situation they would be within the legal limit, Woodcock said.

There was a “misguided attempt to avoid a financial penalty” because he did not know how he could afford it, the court heard.

Crown prosecutor Justin Marinovich said the offending was taken seriously because of the situation fishery officers find themselves in, dealing with people who have knives or screwdrivers to gather pāua.

Judge Gregory Hikaka denied the discharge without conviction and sentenced Hona to a fine of $600.