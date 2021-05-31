Taranaki tobacco retailers fail undercover operation

“Taranaki has high smoking rates compared with the rest of the country, the Taranaki District Health Board's Public Health Unit said.

Two New Plymouth shops sold cigarettes to a person aged under 18 in an undercover tobacco-controlled purchase operation (CPO).

Taranaki District Health Board's Public Health Unit named the retailers as Blagdon Four Square and Highlands the Local Dairy.

A retailer who sells tobacco products to anyone aged under 18 will be referred to the Ministry of Health and may be issued with an infringement notice including a $500 fine, and/or face prosecution, the Health

board said in a statement.

“Taranaki has high smoking rates compared with the rest of the country. In 2018, our smoking prevalence for people aged 15 years and older was 15.7 per cent compared with the national rate of 13.2 per cent,” Carly Stevenson, smoke-free enforcement officer for the Public Health Unit, added.