Josh proves an Ace in the kitchen in the National Secondary Schools' Culinary Competition

Josh Ace, from New Plymouth Boys' High School, was crowned the regional winner for Taranaki in the latest round of the National Secondary Schools Culinary Competition (NSSCC)

Budding chef Josh Ace lived up to his surname in the regional round of the National Secondary Schools’ Culinary Competition.

Josh, from New Plymouth Boys’ High School, was crowned the regional winner for Taranaki in Sunday's heat, which was held at the Western Institute of Technology at Taranaki (Witt).

The four entrants had 60 minutes to prepare, cook and plate two individual portions of an entrée course.

The judges praised Josh’s Broccoli Gnocchi with broccoli purée, sauté broccoli, feta and roasted almonds.

Each regional winner will collaborate with a fellow schoolmate to form a team of two and compete in the grand final in Auckland on September 8.

The other competitors in the regional heat were Samantha Yelseth, from Hāwera High School, Jayden Bullock, from Whanganui High School, and Eddy Li, from New Plymouth Boys’ High School.