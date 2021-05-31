Taranaki District Health Board preparing for nurses' strike on Wednesday, June 9

The building project underway at Taranaki Base Hospital will continue alongside the Government's new health reforms.

Taranaki District Health Board has begun implementing contingency plans ahead of next week's planned strike by members of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation.

Staff in nursing, midwifery, and healthcare assistant roles will walk out for eight hours from 11:00am until 7:00pm on Wednesday, June 9, in a protest over pay and conditions.

The strike is part of a national campaign by 30,000 union members.

In a statement issued on Monday, Taranaki DHB chief executive Rosemary Clements said they were working closely the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) to ensure emergency and essential services will be available.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki DHB cuts back services for doctors' strike

* Consultants to fast track work on Taranaki hospital's earthquake-prone buildings

* Taranaki DHB moving forward after nurses' agreement



“Our aim is to keep everyone safe during the strike – patients and staff alike – and that means significant changes to normal services.”

Taranaki Base and Hawera Hospitals will continue to operate essential services such as emergency departments, emergency surgery and maternity care throughout the strike.

Clements said the DHB is also preparing to close many of its outpatient and elective services and some services may close before the strike.

“This is to ensure the number of patients in hospital is as low as possible, so that care can be provided safely.

“We will be able to maintain only the very minimum of services during the strike. Many outpatient clinics will be closed and elective surgery postponed.

“We will be contacting patients directly if their appointments need to be rescheduled.”

Emergency and essential services will still be available during the strike, she added, and people should call 111 in an emergency.

Those with a non-urgent health issue can call Healthline (0800 611 116) or contact their GP, visit a pharmacy or seek advice from Medicross or Phoenix.

Clements added: “Taranaki DHB has a deep respect for our nurses, healthcare assistants and midwives. They are a highly valued part of our workforce, committed to caring for our patients.

“We respect their right to take industrial action and we would like to thank the public for their patience at this challenging time.”