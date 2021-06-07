Hundreds of New Plymouth homes still without power

The remaining 318 customers are expected to have their power restored by 6pm.

Hundreds of homes in New Plymouth spent Queen's Birthday Holiday Monday without power after a cable fault.

The outage struck the Frankleigh Park area at 7.50am, affecting 606 addresses.

“A field crew was dispatched to Govett Avenue in Frankleigh Park to investigate. They found the outage was caused by defective equipment and repairs are ongoing," a Powerco spokeswoman said in a statement.

No further details about the cable fault were available.

Powerco said 288 customers were reconnected by 10:00am, with another 414 by 4.40pm.

Crews were working into the night to reconnect the remaining 192 customers, and they were expected to have supply restored by midnight.