Investigation under way following bullying claims at Taranaki social services agency

A social service agency which offers violence prevention programmes is being investigated following allegations of workplace bullying.

Formal complaints were made to the head of Presbyterian Support’s Family Works by at least seven of its Taranaki employees in March.

In an internal communication, the agency described a “relationship dysfunctionality” within its New Plymouth office, located on Corbett Rd, Bell Block.

It has appointed an independent investigator to look into the matter and the investigation continues.

Presbyterian Support Central chief executive Joe Asghar said the organisation was aware of “staff concerns”.

He confirmed an independent investigation was under way, but would not comment further.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff An independent investigation is now underway.

Family Works New Zealand, established by Presbyterian Support, is based in seven regions across the country.

It provides services for families and children, including counselling and therapy, and programmes such as family violence prevention, parenting, mentoring, and restorative justice.

One of the family violence programmes is delivered under contract with the Ministry of Justice.

Hayley MacKenzie, of the Ministry, said it was aware of the concerns that had been raised by staff and was awaiting the outcome of the investigation.

A recent audit of the family violence programmes showed that Family Works Taranaki was meeting contractual requirements, MacKenzie said.

“However, we will continue to work with Taranaki Family Works to ensure service delivery quality is maintained.”

WorkSafe has also been notified and has assigned an inspector to collect information relating to the allegations.

The workplace safety watchdog has not opened an investigation at this stage, a spokesperson said.

“An investigation is one of many actions available to WorkSafe when sufficient information has been collected to determine our next steps,” they said.

“WorkSafe can also take enforcement measures without an investigation if necessary.”