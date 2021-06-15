Convicted killer released from jail nearly 25 years after notorious Christopher Crean murder

Robert Shane Maru has been released from prison after serving nearly 25 years for the murder of Christopher Crean.

After more than two decades behind bars, the last of the four killers jailed for a notorious Taranaki murder has been released.

Robert Shane Maru was paroled after serving nearly 25 years of a life sentence following the shooting of New Plymouth man Christopher Crean in 1996.

Crean was killed at his Marfell home in order to prevent him giving evidence against Black Power, the gang Maru and his co-offenders - Denis Luke, Brownie Marsh Mane, and Symon George Manihera - were patched members of at the time.

Following his release in March, Maru, who is not allowed to enter the Taranaki area, was subject to an electronically monitored curfew for three months, which lifted earlier this month.

On Monday, a New Zealand Parole Board spokeswoman said Maru had not been recalled and confirmed his electronic monitoring had finished, although he still has residential restrictions.

STUFF/Stuff Robert Shane Maru has been released from prison after serving nearly 25 years for the murder of Christopher Crean (pictured).

Maru appeared before the Parole Board in February at Whanganui Prison by audio-visual link from Auckland South Corrections Facility.

In its written decision, the Parole Board said it was satisfied Maru was no longer an undue risk and that overall he had acted positively in prison.

He has had a significant period on release to work, is in a relationship, and has employment arranged for him, it said.

The release plan saw Maru living in supported accommodation for the first three months before moving to a withheld area where he would live with “good supportive people”.

Maru's previous attempts to get out of prison were stalled by his lack of support and preparation for entry back into society.

He last went before the Parole Board in May 2020, which was also detailed in the decision.

Daily News File/Stuff Maru, Brownie Marsh Mane, Symon George Manihera and Dennis Richard Luke were convicted of murdering Crean.

“At that stage he had completed all of his rehabilitation and was undertaking a slow integration within the prison,” it stated.

“We identified the need, firstly, for supported accommodation for a period, and then a possible release to (withheld) in (withheld).”

It said Maru had been on release to work since November and had undergone 14 guided releases.

“The information we have about his employment is that he is a good worker, he is keen to do the work and has had no difficulties complying with the release to work rules.

“Overall, he has acted positively in prison and has had no further misconducts. All of his treatment targets have been met, and now we think his reintegration targets have been met.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Former Police Detective Don Allen was the lead in the 'Crean' case in New Plymouth in the late 1990s.

The decision detailed a raft of release conditions which Maru must adhere to for the next five years.

These included undergoing a psychological assessment and counselling, not entering Taranaki, not taking drugs or drinking alcohol and to not change addresses, leave his house between 10pm and 6am, or change jobs without the approval of his probation officer.

Conditions which apply for the remainder of Maru’s life prohibit him from communicating or associating with his co-offenders in the killing of Crean.

They also ban him from ever communicating or associating with any person linked with the Black Power gang, or any victims of his offending, and to not apply for a firearms licence or possess a firearm.

supplied/Stuff Pana Hema-Taylor played Christopher Crean in Resolve.

Mane, who ordered the hit on Crean, was let out of prison in 2015, Manihera in 2016 and Luke in 2018.

Maru is due to go before the Parole Board for a progress hearing in September.

Crean, a 27-year-old father-of-four, had witnessed a tomahawk attack outside his house on two Mongrel Mob members.

Despite others also witnessing the crime, Crean was the only one who spoke up. He did so because he wanted his children to play freely on the streets.

His story was told in the 2017 television film, Resolve.