New Plymouth 'crucial' to National's re-election hopes, says MP

Regaining New Plymouth is “crucial” to National’s hopes of returning to Government, Opposition shadow treasurer Andrew Bayly said on a visit to the city.

Bayly said the party was keen to regain the seat lost in the last election when incumbent MP Jonathan Young lost to Labour newcomer Glenn Bennett.

“The party really want to New Plymouth back and we have a good list of people wanting to put their namers forward for candidate selection,” he said on Thursday, at the end of a short visit in which he talked to range of businesses.

“It’s a great place, and it’s crucial for us to win to return to Government.”

READ MORE:

* National Party ponders position on state unemployment insurance

* Why National's Andrew Bayly is surprising on the upside

* Government's bright line on bright-line test gets very blurry in first question time of new term



Bayly believed Labour benefited from the Green Party withdrawing its candidate in the electorate and voters switching to Labour.

The farmer-turned-businessman and merchant banker said Taranaki was ideally placed to be the hub of a low-emission economy as the country moved away from oil and gas.

It was time to develop a pathway from the universities to the workplace to ensure a skilled workforce was retained, he said.

“I’ve yet to see evidence of a genuine policy to replace high earning jobs lost from the oil and gas sector.

“There is no pathway to follow and people don’t like uncertainty, and decisions done on the hoof.

“If it left too late, many of these highly skilled people will leave the region to work overseas.”