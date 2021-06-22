Council asks community's thoughts on one hour of free parking in New Plymouth

New Plymouth District Council is asking for people's feedback on parking changes. (file photo)

The New Plymouth District Council is looking for feedback on its plan to introduce an hour’s free parking in the central city.

In its 10-year long-term plan, set to be signed off next week, the council agreed to put aside $333,000 a year for three years to fund the scheme as a way of boosting businesses.

But while councillors are set to approve the money, a decision on the parking scheme itself will not be made until a later date and after feedback has been received.

NPDC said one free hour would cost about $1 million in lost income over three years, but that would be partly offset by an extension of paid parking, which currently runs from 9am-5pm Monday – Saturday.

The free hour would begin on October 1 – as would the extension of paid parking to 7pm.

The proposal is supported by the Business and Retail Association, but a hospitality owner Jade Lucas, co-owner of State Pasta, Joe's Garage and State Bistro, has raised concerns about the effect on people coming into town.

She said they had found that people tended to dine out early, especially in more family-focused restaurants.

Mayor Neil Holdom said the feedback he had received from the community was all positive.

One member of the public had raised concerns, but after speaking to her on the phone, she was comfortable with it, he said on Monday.

“Businesses and hospo in the CBD have indicated that it was something that they wanted us to do, and that in this environment, we’ve got to encourage people to come into the CBD and spend money.”

Time limits would stay the same, and Super GoldCard holders would still get free parking up till 11am.

The survey runs until July 16.

*The council’s long-term plan is set to be signed off next week, not on Wednesday this week as in a previous version of this story.