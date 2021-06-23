South Taranaki wind farm hailed a success

Tilt Renewables' Waipipi wind farm was officially opened on Tuesday by Tilt chief executive officer Deion Campbell (left), with project manager Jim Pearson.

Fourteen years after it was first proposed, South Taranaki’s only wind farm has been officially opened, with managers calling the $227 million project a complete success.

Electricity being generated at the Waipipi Wind Farm is already helping to cut New Zealand’s carbon emissions by up to 450,000 tonnes of CO2 a year.

This was equivalent to the volume of CO2 that would have resulted had the electricity been generated from a coal-fired plant, Grenville Gaskell, chief executive of the New Zealand Wind Energy Association said.

When compared to gas-fired generation, the 31 turbines, each 160 metres high and with a 130m rotor diameter, prevent up to 207,000 tonnes of CO2, he added.

The wind farm, on a 700ha site between Pātea and Waverley, was officially opened by Tilt Renewables on Tuesday before an invited audience of the companies and staff involved in the construction.

South Taranaki district councillors, iwi representatives and other guests also attended.

Waipipi began operating in March and produces enough electricity for nearly 65,000 homes.

The wind farm’s contribution was especially important this year, with low hydro production and gas shortages resulting in a shortfall that is being made up by burning more imported coal at Huntly power station.

“We are burning a lot of coal in New Zealand, so I think the community can be proud that this wind farm is making a big contribution,” Gaskell said.

“We all want the energy, but we want to do it in a sustainable way.”

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff A gusty southerly ensured the turbines were turning for the official opening of Tilt Renewables' Waipipi wind farm on Tuesday.

Tilt Renewables CEO Deion​ Campbell, hailed the projectwhich was completed on time despite the delay of the Covid lockdown.

The turbines, New Zealand's largest in both rotor size and output, were all functioning perfectly, he said.

As well, a lot of remediation work had been done in the environment around the site, including reconstituting a wetland area and building an area for shags to roost he added.

“We are proud to be here. We are part of improving New Zealand’s sustainable energy mix.”

The plant has a 30-year lifespan and Genesis Energy was contracted to buy the electricity it generated for the next 20 years.

The wind farm employs three full-time staff, but up to 180 worked there during construction.

There was just one lost time injury to a worker during the 310,000 hours of construction, and the person only needed a few days off, he said.

Tilt Energy was 42 days away from hearing whether the proposed sale of its New Zealand operation, including four wind farms, to Mercury, would go ahead.

However, the sale would not affect the wind farm, with day-to-day running being managed by turbine supplier Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Two of the 31 turbines at the Waipipi wind farm, near Waverley (file photo).

The site was previously an iron sand mine, so the sand was loose and required the most extensive belowground work of any wind farm build the company had done in 20 years, he said.

Columns of rock were pounded 20 metres down into the sand to create a foundation before a concrete base for the turbines was poured over the top, he said.

The technology for this technique as pioneered in New Zealand in the rebuild after the Canterbury earthquakes.

The project was first discussed publicly 14 years ago and underwent several changes of ownership before consent was granted in 2017.