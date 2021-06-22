Protestors' climate demands would be 'a disaster', says Energy Resources Aotearoa boss

Four Climate Justice members protested outside Greymouth Petroleum on Tuesday, the protested coincided with a petition launched to try and ban all fossil fuels by 2025.

Climate protestors’ demands to end all new fossil fuel extraction as soon as next year and transition from fossil fuels by 2025 would be a disaster, the head of Energy Resources Aotearoa has warned.

John Carnegie, chief executive of the industry body, said what Climate Justice Taranaki and 19 other groups were calling for would be an “economic, social and humanitarian disaster for Taranaki and New Zealand”.

He was speaking after four members of Climate Justice Taranaki helped to launch the national petition on Tuesday, during a protest in front of Greymouth Petroleum’s New Plymouth office.

As well as an end to all new fossil fuel extraction as soon by next year, the petition wants to stop all prospecting, exploration, and re-drilling of existing fossil fuels by 2025 – 25 years ahead of Government's current target.

“The implications of no future exploration and development of existing permits would be catastrophic,” Carnegie said.

“It would effectively end all future investment in the sector and we would run out of natural gas in fairly short order.

“Renewable energy is great, but it just isn’t ready yet and won’t be for decades. We understand and support the need to transition, but this is not the way to do it.”

His view was supported by Taranaki-King Country National MP Barbara Kuriger, who said renewables were not ready yet.

“We are burning unprecedented amounts of coal in this country. Gas as a transition fuel is much cleaner.”

In an emailed statement, Climate Justice spokeswoman Tuhi-Ao Bailey said the petition is an urgent demand for government to do more and do it faster to transition the country off fossil fuels.

“We are in a climate emergency and need to transition off fossil fuels urgently. Carbon neutral by 2050 is far too late.”