Finger-lickin' fraud lands Taranaki man with a conviction and dashes his local election hopes

Last month, Alan Regan used someone else’s bank card to buy nearly $80 of KFC.

A drunken fill of fried chicken on someone else's dollar has landed a 63-year-old man with a conviction and dashed his hopes of becoming a district councillor.

Alan Regan bought $77.98 of KFC on the afternoon of May 15 using a bank card that was not his own, the New Plymouth District Court heard.

“That’s a lot of KFC,” Judge Mark Callaghan queried on Thursday.

“Two buckets,” Regan responded, adding he and his mate were intoxicated and the pair had shared the food.

READ MORE:

* Support worker fleeced thousands from client's bank card for gambling

* Movable vehicle is not a building: Victory for tiny homes in landmark case

* Taranaki care facility employee stole $37k from head injury patient's bank account



Regan represented himself in court and pleaded guilty to a charge of using a bank card to pecuniary advantage.

The case was pretty clear-cut, he said.

Regan told Judge Callaghan he was handed a card by his drinking buddy and told to make the purchase of chicken at the New Plymouth restaurant.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff He was sentenced for the fraud in New Plymouth District Court on Thursday.

He used the Paywave function and did not realise the card had been stolen, he said.

“I know the lesson now. Don’t touch anyone else’s card except my own.”

The victim had lost his wallet and had not authorised the transaction, a police summary of facts said.

Judge Callaghan said the charge Regan had admitted was a step-down from his previous convictions.

He ordered Regan to repay the $77.98 within 28 days and imposed no further penalty.

Regan, who said he has been “living in the bush” of late, told the court he planned to run for council at next year’s local election and queried whether the conviction would go on his record.

The judge confirmed it would.

“OK. Sweet,” Regan said.