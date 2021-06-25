Ten-year-old temporary closure sign on New Plymouth walkway section will be revisited

A notice on the Upper Huatoki Walkway near the Parsons St Bridge.

In 2011, a section of New Plymouth's popular Huatoki Walkway was sealed off “until further notice” after a slip.

And 10 years on, the stretch of the upper Huatoki Walkway between Parsons St and Glenpark Ave remains sealed off “until further notice”, despite the fact it will never be reopened.

In a phone call, a New Plymouth District Council spokesman said investigations had shown the stretch was not repairable because of slips and erosion.

“We have looked at options to reinstate the walkway, but none of them met our safety threshold with a reasonable budget.”

Since the closure, walkers have been diverted around the site, via Parsons St and into Camden St, where they are able to rejoin the walkway to reach Glenpark Ave.

NPDC will look again at the sign, although there is no timeframe in place, the spokesman said.

“The sign fits the purpose at the moment.”

Andrew Owen/Stuff The Huatoki Walkway footbridge between Camden St and Glenpark Avenue

Meanwhile, a nearby walkway footbridge has been under a site investigation this week.

The bridge between Camden St and Glenpark Ave has been set down for closure from 7am and 7pm to allow for the work, which is due to finish on Friday.