New Plymouth councillors sign off on long-term plan and total rates rise of 12 per cent from July 1

Mayor Neil Holdom has been praised for his leadership of NPDC’s long-term plan. (file photo)

From Thursday, total rates in New Plymouth will go up an average of 12 per cent after district councillors approved their $3 billion work plan for the next 10 years.

But one councillor asked what his daughter would be paying in rates by the time she retired if the pattern continued.

Murray Chong was speaking at Tuesday's extraordinary meeting of New Plymouth District Council where elected members signed off on the district’s long-term plan (LTP).

Mayor Neil Holdom was praised by his colleagues for leading the plan (LTP), which lays out spending for the next decade.

READ MORE:

* Four days of council hearings - coffee and lollies to the rescue

* Water meters, sports hub included in NPDC draft plan for next decade



It includes installing water meters in every home, splashing $248 million to fix the district’s ageing water network, extending the Coastal Walkway, and giving $40 million towards a Sport Taranaki-led multi-purpose hub.

But the cost of all this will see total rates rise about 12 per cent from July 1 until June 30, 2022 – about $231 extra a year for the average householder – followed by an average of six per cent every year for the next nine years.

But apart from Chong, councillors did not raise many concerns about rates.

Deputy mayor Richard Jordan said it was a “visionary and practical” plan.

“It’s brave, because we’ve actually gone out to our community and said that we want 12 per cent more of your money,” Jordan said.

The community understood and accepted where the council was coming from, he added.

“In normal circumstances a community would actually riot. There would be an uprising. There's been none.”

Councillor Marie Pearce said it was a good long-term plan.

Twelve per cent was the highest rise in her time on council “and yet people understand what we're about to do”.

She hoped those struggling to pay rates would come to the council and make arrangements.

But Councillor Chong voiced his concerns over the rates rise and warned that it was not sustainable.

“My daughter is here for another 60, 70, 80 years. What's she going to be paying when she is my age?”

He said they should have focused just on what needed to be done and put off the “nice-to-haves”.

“We have to cut things now.

“The lifestyle capital – I love it; that’s why I live here. The mountain and the sea. Sustainable? I don’t think so.”

Former mayor Harry Duynhoven also praised Holdom but not without mentioning the first-term faux pas where Holdom suggested selling half of Fitzroy's Golf Club's council-owned land for development.

Holdom had learned a lot since his “early forays into the privatisation of golf course land”, Duynhoven said.

“It will be interesting to how the public react, not just now, but five years into the future. Will they look back and say ‘good on you’, or will they look back and say ‘what the hell were you thinking?’”

The plan was passed 14 votes to one, with only Chong voting against it.

Fee increases

As well as raising rates, the council also approved the following increases from July 1: