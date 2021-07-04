Semi-finals found in CMK premier rugby

Stratford/Eltham player Hamish Walker receives the ball mid air during the line out.

The two remaining semi-final spots in the CMK premier club rugby competition were found on Saturday.

This weekend, Inglewood will host neighbours Stratford/Eltham at TET Stadium and Tukapa will play Coastal at Sanders Park.

LISA BURD/Stuff Spotswood player Meli Sifa storms in the match against Stratford/Eltham at Yarrow Stadium.

The make-up means it is Stratford/Eltham’s second consecutive semi-final, while it’s Coastal’s first in two seasons.

It took until the last weekend of round-robin play – 14 weeks – to determine the final placings because three teams were vying for two positions in an incredibly tight competition.

LISA BURD/Stuff Spotswood player Pita Gus Sowakula suffered a gash to the forehead.

New Plymouth Old Boys narrowly missed out after their 25-19 loss to Inglewood.

The result, coupled with Stratford/Eltham beating Spotswood United 29-24, meant the central Taranaki side claimed the last spot. Coastal bagged third place.

LISA BURD/Stuff Stratford/Eltham player Trent Rowlands pushing through against Spotswood.

Stratford/Eltham survived a late comeback at Yarrow Stadium.

They led 24-7 at half-time, including two tries by number 8 Hemopo Cunningham.

Spotswood United then scored three second-half tries, but ran out of time to claim their second win.

The home team scored their tries through patient forward play.

Spotswood United’s Warwick Lahmert played his last game after he made his debut in 2010. He started in over 110 premier matches and represented Taranaki and New Zealand and England in sevens.

Inglewood hooker Millennium Sanerivi scored a hat-trick at TET Stadium.

LISA BURD/Stuff Stratford/Eltham player Rocky Olsen takes on the Spotswood forward pack.

The Taranaki representative scored all his tries in the first half when Inglewood got out to a healthy 19-5 lead at the break.

The highlight was a 30-metre break away from flanker Hayden Keeling. The ball was recycled quickly and allowed Sanerivi to score at the other side of the field.

LISA BURD/Stuff Spotswood player Warwick Lahmert fires the ball away from the scrum.

The other two tries were from pick and drives.

Old Boys’ flanker Michael Loft scored a brace on either side of half-time.

Inglewood’s Josh Jacomb slotted two second half penalties.

Coastal nearly secured second place with a last minute 24-18 win against Tukapa at Sanders Park.

LISA BURD/Stuff Spotswood player Pita Gus Sowakula is ready to attack.

Coastal needed four tries to leapfrog the defending champions but only managed three to have the same points and win-loss record as its opponents.

They scored right on full-time after a failed penalty kick. A freakish bounce of the ball in the in-goal allowed Logan Crowley to score.

Dennis Mansfield/Stuff Daniel Crowley with the ball for Coastal being tackled by Jayson Potroz in the game against Tukapa (July 03, 2021)

Tukapa lost Scott Mellow, Mairenga Laapo and Jayson Potroz from injury. It will be telling to see whether they become available for the play-offs.

Clifton wing Kini Naholo scored a hat trick in its 48-29 win over Southern in Hāwera.

Dennis Mansfield/Stuff Logan Crowley running with the ball for Coastal in the match against Tukapa on Saturday.

Both teams could not make the semi-finals.

Points table after the final round is: Inglewood 43, Tukapa 37, Coastal 37, Stratford/Eltham 33, New Plymouth Old Boys 29, Clifton 24, Spotswood United 11, Southern 8.