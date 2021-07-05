Inglewood winner of FMG Young Farmer of the Year

Jake Jarman, 24, has been crowned FMG Young Farmer of the Year 2021 for the contest’s 53rd season.

The FMG Young Farmer of the Year is 24-year-old Jake Jarman, of Inglewood.

Jarman, representing the Taranaki Manawatu region, beat six other grand finalists for the title at Wigram Airforce Museum in Christchurch on Saturday night.

He won a prize package worth over $75,000, which included a $15,000 cash prize from FMG, a Honda ATV, and a $30,000 package from New Holland.

Jarman said he was determined to give Grand Final his best shot after initially signing up for the contest's 53rd season to “just give it a go”.

READ MORE:

* Farm training the 'golden ticket' to a job after months of looking

* Cameron Black takes out Aorangi Young Farmer regional comp on fourth try

* Brothers to go head to head at Aorangi regional final of Young Farmer contest



The win was a culmination of days of practical and technical challenges set out to test the seven Grand Finalists’ skills, knowledge and stamina.

Contestants took part in a technical day, a practical day, speeches, exams and a buzzer quiz designed to test each contestant’s knowledge across a range of topics.

Practical challenges included constructing gates, railing and mailboxes, pruning trees, plumbing in a water trough and installing a water monitoring system.

Jarman said: “My fellow competitors certainly didn’t make it easy and, honestly, I feel like it was anyone's game for the whole three days. It’s been a privilege getting to know them and to now call them friends.”

An Inglewood Young Farmer, Jarman is the fifth generation to work his family dairy farm, and also worked as a farm systems research graduate with Dairy Trust Taranaki.

Jarman also won the Agribusiness, Agri Sports and Agri Knowledge awards.