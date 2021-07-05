Inglewood winner of FMG Young Farmer of the Year
The FMG Young Farmer of the Year is 24-year-old Jake Jarman, of Inglewood.
Jarman, representing the Taranaki Manawatu region, beat six other grand finalists for the title at Wigram Airforce Museum in Christchurch on Saturday night.
He won a prize package worth over $75,000, which included a $15,000 cash prize from FMG, a Honda ATV, and a $30,000 package from New Holland.
Jarman said he was determined to give Grand Final his best shot after initially signing up for the contest's 53rd season to “just give it a go”.
The win was a culmination of days of practical and technical challenges set out to test the seven Grand Finalists’ skills, knowledge and stamina.
Contestants took part in a technical day, a practical day, speeches, exams and a buzzer quiz designed to test each contestant’s knowledge across a range of topics.
Practical challenges included constructing gates, railing and mailboxes, pruning trees, plumbing in a water trough and installing a water monitoring system.
Jarman said: “My fellow competitors certainly didn’t make it easy and, honestly, I feel like it was anyone's game for the whole three days. It’s been a privilege getting to know them and to now call them friends.”
An Inglewood Young Farmer, Jarman is the fifth generation to work his family dairy farm, and also worked as a farm systems research graduate with Dairy Trust Taranaki.
Jarman also won the Agribusiness, Agri Sports and Agri Knowledge awards.