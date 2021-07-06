Double win for Taranaki Jersey breeders

Jersey breeders Bruce and Margaret Sim's bull Quigley has helped them make history by winning a prestigious award twice in a row.

Bruce and Margaret Sim from Okato have won the Jersey NZ JT Thwaites Sire of the Season award for two years running, the first time in the history of Jersey NZ a breeder has done this.

The Sims' winning sire for 2021 is Quigley and follows on from their 2020 winner, Quiz.

Bruce and Margaret retired from dairy farming this year, leasing out their 54-hectare Okato farm and selling their herd to dairy farmers around New Zealand.

The couple’s Jersey breeding legacy will continue however, with many of the herd sold with contract mating agreements in place with breeding companies, including CRV.

The Sims also have a further two Jersey bulls that are yet to make their mark.

“We’re really pleased to have won the award twice, but we also still have two more bulls from the same cow family that are also going through the sire-proving scheme with CRV. So, we’re hoping that Quigley won’t be the last winner,” Bruce Sim said.

“My father and grandfather were all involved in breeding, so it is in our blood,” he said.

“We found a newspaper clipping showing that my grandfather sold a bull at the Okato bull fair in 1924, nearly 100 years ago.”

CRV sire analyst Jenna O’Sullivan said the awards were recognition of the quality of the Sim herd.

“To win one JT Thwaites Sire of the Season is impressive, but to take it out two years in a row is outstanding.”

Jersey New Zealand genetics convenor Steve Ireland said for the Sims to win the award two years in a row was an amazing result.

The award measures the genetic merit of all four-year-old Jersey bulls with first lactation two-year-old daughters. Sires have to meet a series of rigorous standards, which involved assessing their daughters milking in the national herd.

The award also recognises sires who have the potential to significantly influence the quality of cows within dairy herds across New Zealand.