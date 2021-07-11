Three injured, one seriously, after crash on rural Taranaki road

Three people were hospitalised after a Taranaki crash.

Three people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a ditch in rural Taranaki at lunchtime on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of a car going into a ditch on Ihaia Rd, Opunake, about 12.15pm.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman confirmed they had transported three patients – one in serious condition and two in moderate condition.

All were taken to Taranaki Base Hospital.

Meanwhile, a police officer on their way to another job reported a single-vehicle crash, on Breakwater Rd, just after 11pm on Saturday.

“There is no mention in the job of any injuries to the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle,” a police spokesperson said.

“It seems that maybe the vehicle collided with a power pole.”

A tow truck was arranged for the vehicle.