Tokyo-bound swimmer takes out top Taranaki sports award

Olympic swimmer Zac Reid was among the winners at the Taranaki Sports Awards 2021.

Reid, who will represent New Zealand at the Tokyo Games starting this month, won the top award – Sportsperson of the Year on Friday night, and was also named Senior Sportsman of the Year.

Supplied/Stuff Zac Reid was unable to attend because he training for the Olympics in Auckland, but accepted his awards via video link.

Reid was unable to attend the ceremony, held at the Devon Hotel in New Plymouth, as he is training in Auckland for the Olympics.

Instead he appeared at the awards, run by Sport Taranaki, by video link.

The 20-year-old will first be in Olympic action on July 24 in the men’s 400-metre freestyle heats, and also compete in the 800m heats on July 27.

Former All Black Conrad Smith was guest speaker at the awards night and urged young people in sport to seek balance.

Playing for the simple love of the game was really important, he said.

David White stuff.co.nz Andrea Anacan has been selected to represent New Zealand in karate at the Tokyo Olympics.

“You have got to love your sport, you have got to love what you are doing.

“That is what will get you back out there in the tough times.”

Supplied/Stuff Rower Sophia Hodson accepts her Junior Sportswoman of the Year award from Q P Sports Protection’s Richard Shearer.

Senior Sportswoman of the Year was runner Zoe Hobbs, who won the 100m at the New Zealand Athletics Championships 2021 and came second in the 200m. She also set a New Zealand record for the 100m in January.

Surflifesaving took out the Senior Sports Team of the Year, with East End’s Scott Nelson and Liam Cole, racing together as ‘Team Pumba’, taking out the top team title at the 2021 IRB Nationals.

Long-serving squash referee Mike Jack, recognised as one of 13 national referees since 2007, won Game Official of the Year.

Aarun Langton won Volunteer of the Year for contributions to basketball and golf, including as chair of the Taranaki Women’s Basketball Club and Basketball Taranaki Incorporated, and president of the Opunake Golf Club.

Coach of the Year Sue Southgate, of the Bell Block Swimming Club, coached Zac Reid to an Olympic qualifying time in the 800m freestyle and has six swimmers who are national champions in eight events.

Joy Baker’s prowess across multiple sports including triathlon and athletics saw her named Masters Sportsperson of the Year.

Baker won a swag of medals at the New Zealand Masters Games and the New Zealand Masters Track and Field, as well as gold at the Ironman 70.3 event in Taupō in December 2019.

Boxers at Jacob Rapira's Box Office Boxing succeed on the national stage, but the club also acts as a family, school and a safe space for everyone and was named the Club of the Year.

Box Office Boxing has about 480 active members and provides boxing development and fitness programmes including Boxing for Schools with between 500-800 students across the New Plymouth district.

Eighteen-year-old Joe Collins, who is making waves in Australia’s Nutri-Grain IronMan series, collecting a series of firsts for a New Zealand Surf Lifesaver along the way, was Junior Sportsman of the Year.

Collins, who came through Fitzroy Surf Lifesaving Club, is now balancing training with studying on the Gold Coast.

Junior Sportswoman of the Year Sophia Hodson became the first Taranaki rower to win a Maadi Cup title since 1962 when she took out the Girls’ Under 17 Single Sculls title at the 2021 event.

Spotswood College’s Rylee Houghton and Juraj Krajci were named Junior Sports Team of the Year.

The pair have picked up several good results in secondary-school beach volleyball, including the New Zealand Secondary School Year 11-and-below title, the U17 Inter Provincial National Beach Volleyball Championships and the New Zealand Junior Joust Beach Volleyball Event.

Five people picked up Service to Sport Awards, including Sue Southgate, golf legend Chris Wilson, FC Western stalwart Grant Scott, rally driver and steward Mike Cameron and 25-year Rotokare Tennis Club committee member Robyn Masters.

There were also two Service to Secondary School Sport Awards, one for Max Carroll, who spent many years involved in New Plymouth Boys’ High School and is chronicling its history, and the other to Link Abrams, who gives his time to coaching and developing basketball at Spotswood College and has also opened doors for a weekly community basketball programme.

The late Sir Peter Snell, who won three Olympic gold medals in the 1960s, was inducted into The Taranaki Sports Hall of Fame.

Sir Peter was born in Opunake in 1938 and died in Dallas, Texas, in 2019.