Taranaki man on trial for allegedly changing passwords at former workplace

A jury trial has started for a man accused of changing passwords on his former employer’s computer system. (file photo)

A Taranaki man has denied illegally accessing, and changing, passwords on his former employer's computer system.

Mathew Mileham faces three charges of accessing a computer system without authorisation and two charges of interfering with a computer system.

His trial, in front of Judge Gregory Hikaka, began in the New Plymouth District Court on Monday with a jury of six men and six women.

Crown prosecutor Jacob Bourke told the jury that Mileham had been a director and founder of Our Cloud, formerly known as Naki Cloud, an internet service provider.

He later sold his shares but remained employed as a technical officer until March 2019, when contracts were renegotiated.

“There was a little bit of to-ing and fro-ing in terms of the terms and conditions of the agreement,” Bourke said.

“But ultimately the defendant advised the company that he wouldn’t be accepting the offer.”

After Mileham failed to turn up for meetings, the general manager sent an email on Friday, March 15, 2019, telling him his contract and his time at the company was at an end.

That email also said “in no uncertain terms” that Mileham was no longer permitted to access the computer system, Bourke told the court.

But over that weekend, as staff went about changing over the computer systems, they found that Mileham had logged in and changed passwords, Bourke said.

“He discussed this with the general manager and such was the concern about what had been done that they contacted the police.”

Mileham was arrested on March 19, and in a police interview he said he had accessed the system to find a personal email.

He denied changing any passwords.

Defence lawyer Patrick Mooney said there was another issue beyond simply accessing the system – the contractual relationship with the company and what rights that gave Mileham.

“Interfering with the system to change passwords – the short answer is he didn’t.

“You’ll hear it on this video interview – as soon as it’s put to him he denies it emphatically.”

Mooney said a witness would show logs that would “supposedly” identify his client logging in to change passwords.

“He did not change any passwords. He had no reason to.

“It is impossible for the Crown to prove guilt, because the defendant did have the right to access that computer system, and because the defendant did not change any passwords.”

The trial is set to continue into Tuesday.