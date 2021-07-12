Inglewood having overnight road closures for water main work

Inglewood is facing road closures while work is done on the town's water main. (file photo)

Inglewood will have road closures while work takes place on the town’s water main.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the main renewal work, which began on Sunday, will take eight weeks and will be on State Highway 3 between Brookes St and Brown St.

In this first week there will be six overnight closures bwtween 6pm and 6am.

“Please slow down on the signposted residential detour routes when the closures are in place,” Waka Kotahi said.

During the closures, all businesses will be open and access will be provided by the contractor where needed.