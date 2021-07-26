Man, 89, claims driving ban is a sentence of 'home detention', files habeas corpus

John Anthony Edwards says living in Inglewood without a licence is like “an indefinite term of home detention.”

An 89-year-old living in a small Taranaki town claims he has been condemned to an “indefinite term of home detention” after he was banned from driving.

But Inglewood’s John Anthony Edwards has failed to get his licence back.

Edwards has disabilities which only allow him to walk short distances with the assistance of two sticks.

Despite having his licence taken from him by police, he was caught driving his vehicle.

This resulted in the issuing of a notice of prohibition, a recent High Court judgement states, although it does not elaborate with dates or reasons pertaining to the ban.

Drivers must renew their driver licence at age 75, 80 and every two years after that.

Supplied Despite having his licence taken from him by police Edwards was caught driving his vehicle which resulted in the issuing of a notice of prohibition.

In the judgement, Edwards claims Inglewood is a “most inhospitable place” to live without a vehicle as there is no public bus service that travels from stop to stop within the township, or a local taxi service.

“There are no taxis, unless you are prepared to spend $150 to call one from Waitara. Public bus transport is available, it is true, but only on weekdays, and only between town and town, and not within a town,” he claimed.

“There is a small New World supermarket some 1.5 km distant, which I can walk (shuffle) to and from in the course of a day.”

On June 30, Edwards, claiming to be unlawfully detained, filed to the High Court for a writ of habeas corpus – a legal mechanism which prevents people being held in custody indefinitely without being brought before a court to determine whether their detention is lawful.

Monique Ford/Stuff Wanting to continue driving, he filed to the High Court for a writ of habeas corpus.

He noted in his application that under the Habeas Corpus Act 2001 the interpretation of “detention” includes “every form of restraint of liberty of the person”.

“My status to all intents is that of one who is sentenced to an indefinite term of home detention,” he argued.

Edwards went on to say that he had written to Taranaki Police Area Commander Inspector Belinda Dewar on six occasions over a period of five months concerning the matter, but without result.

With the onset of winter, he said in his application, “I have had enough”.

Justice Francis Cooke dismissed the application.

The application was referred to High Court Justice Francis Cooke who was tasked with considering Edwards’ case.

In his decision, released this month, Justice Cooke doubted that prohibiting someone from driving a vehicle could be regarded as a detention, even in the personal circumstances of Edwards.

“But in any event, to the extent that it can be, the appropriate avenue to challenge the legitimacy of those decisions is not an application to the High Court for a writ of habeas corpus,” Justice Cooke ruled.

“It may well be that Mr Edwards is in the need of community support, and that some attention should be given by police to alerting relevant community support organisations of Mr Edwards’ situation.”

The writ of habeas corpus was dismissed and Justice Cooke ordered a copy of his decision to be provided to Taranaki police.

Stuff was unsuccessful in tracking down Edwards for comment.