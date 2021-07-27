Notice to take land signals Mt Messenger bypass is closer to the start line

Tony and Debbie Pascoe at their farm near Ahititi where the proposed $280m road bypass through Mt Messenger will go.

A Taranaki farming couple have been dealt another blow in their fight to stop the multimillion dollar Mt Messenger bypass being built across part of their land.

Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) has given Ahititi farmers Tony and Debbie Pascoe public notice that 11.1ha of their land on Mokau Rd/State Highway 3 will be bought at market rates under the Public Works Act to build the $280m bypass.

As well, another 12.7ha of the farm will be temporally leased back to the couple while it is used for a site office, laydown areas, stormwater drainage, and access to the construction site until the end of the project.

The notice of intention by LINZ signalled a positive step forward for the start of the project, which has been entangled in court appeals between the Pascoes, the Poutama Kaitiaki Charitable Trust, and Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency for the last four years.

The bypass between Uruti and Ahititi is expected to improve the safety of motorists and the efficiency of SH3 by cutting travel times while managing increased traffic volumes.

In the meantime the cost of the project has jumped from $200m to $280m.

Taranaki road transport advocate, and Taranaki Regional councillor, Tom Cloke said the notice showed the Government was committed to progressing with the project.

“This is quite significant when the Government recently announced there will be no new roading projects built in the next decade,” he said.

Supplied The $280m Mt Messenger bypass project. The Pascoe’s farm is near the planned route at the top right of the diagram.

“It was also positive for Taranaki to have confirmation the project was getting ready to start.”

The Pascoes, and supporters the Poutama Kaitiaki Charitable Trust, have lost appeals to the High Court and the Supreme Court to recognise them as mana whenua of the land, and Poutama as a legitimate iwi.

An interim decision by the Environment Court, later upheld on appeal by the High Court, has stated Ngāti Tama as the recognised iwi with mana whenua and kaitiakianga of the land.

Written objections to the notice of taking and leasing the land have to be made to the Environment Court within 20 working days.

NZTA said the LINZ notice set out the intention to take land, which would be ‘‘acquired once a proclamation is signed by the Governor General and published in the NZ Gazette, assuming agreement is not reached with the Pascoes earlier”.

“The Pascoes will be fully compensated.

‘‘Waka Kotahi continues preparatory work towards our targeted construction start date of September 2022.’’

The Pascoes were unable to be contacted.